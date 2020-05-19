Fast-food chain restaurant McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) has issued guidelines on how dinning will look like in their restaurants as they emphasize on social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McDonald’s to reopen to dine-in customers

The company indicated that it has closed self-service beverage bars, and people coming to the restaurant should expect markers on the floor, emphasizing social distancing. The chain has issued a guideline to franchise owners asking them to place “closed” marks on tables to enhance social-distancing measures as well as cleaning of bathrooms after an hour.

The company is planning to reopen its doors to the dine-in customers immediately states ease the stay at home restrictions. The manual outlines all the measures they should follow for the reopening of the locations to customers across the US.

The guidelines have not given a timeline on when the reopening should commence. The reopening has been left to the discretion of franchisees who will decide when to reopen one restriction that has been eased. However, that decision will come after a McDonalds’ official has given an okay about reopening.

McDonald’s releases social-distancing manual for its locations

The company says that franchisees that operate around 90% of its locations globally will pay for their supplies. The document indicates that customers will be expected to sit at least six feet apart, mandating the use of protective equipment. McDonald’s emphasizes sanitizing tables; every use and locations should use a tracking sheet to list the cleanings.

Employees will have to clean hand each hour, and the locations have been discouraged from using digital kiosks. However, if they have to use them, then it will be necessary to clean the pads after every use. Also, the restaurants have been asked to close PlayPlaces as well as disable interactive games.

Already around 100 locations have reopened in states where restrictions have been eased. The company’s spokesperson Jesse Lewin indicated that for the past several weeks, the company has been in talks about reopening plans. McDonald’s worked with local and state health officials as well as epidemiologists in assembling the document.