Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has started a Phase II/III study to investigate the efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and safety of Paxlovid in children with COVID-19 who are at risk of developing severe disease.

The researchers have gathered 140 patients under 18. They will conduct the study in two cohorts. In Cohort 1, the patients will be aged between 6 and 17 and weigh about 40kg. Cohort 2, on the other hand, will have the same ages without the patients will be between 20kg and 40 kg.

Meanwhile, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading public health agency in Africa, and Pfizer have a memorandum of understanding to supply Paxlovid to Africa. The drug has a 90% chance of reducing the risk of severe illness for COVID-19 thus could be vital in the continent.

Pfizer is submitting data on its fourth COVID-19 shot

The CEO of Pfizer has reported that the company is working on a COVID-19 vaccine that could protect people from all disease variants. It is also submitting data on its fourth shot to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Although things seem to be returning to normal two years after the pandemic began, Bourla believes vaccines are essential for people to stay prepared.

Pfizer will offer humanitarian support in Ukraine

Like many other companies, Pfizer is responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The company is working on humanitarian efforts to support Ukraine through the crisis. For example, the company has given $2 million to the International Rescue Committee, American Red Cross, and other organizations.

However, Pfizer’s stock declined by 10% after giving underwhelming guidance. Despite this, many analysts believe the decline is temporary and that the company’s share value will increase in a month.