Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is recalling some models of the 2020 to 2022 Maverick, Corsair, and Escape because of the risk of under-hood fires. The recall will affect more than 100,000 vehicles in the United States, all of which have the 2.5-liter hybrid/plug-in hybrid engine.

In case of engine trouble, oil and fuel vapor overflows ignition sources.

The company informed The Verge that in the event of engine trouble, engine fuel and oil vapor might overflow ignition sources, potentially igniting a fire under the hood of the vehicle. Ford will begin informing owners of the recall on August 8, 2022, and will alter the under-engine screen and dynamic grille shutter on impacted cars to allow for greater airflow. Even though no accidents have been reported, Ford has reportedly received 23 incidents of the problem while engines are running.

In addition to the recall, Ford is also extending a prior one for a subset of 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs due to the possibility of under-hood fires. Originally, the recall only applied to around 39,000 cars, but a Ford update now includes 66,221 vehicles manufactured between July 27, 2020, and August 31, 2021.

The automaker believes the microchips from this source are “uniquely prone to a high-current short” and that the issue can be connected to a change in suppliers during the COVID-19 outbreak. Ford claims owners can continue to drive their vehicles until the required replacement parts are ready in September, but they should park them outside or away from buildings.

Ford recalled 49,000 electric Mustang March-E cars in June

Because of battery safety concerns, Ford recalled roughly 49,000 of its electric Mustang Mach-E cars in June and halted delivery while it searched for a solution. InsideEV claims that Ford will provide an over-the-air upgrade later on, but dealers may currently get a software upgrade that resolves the problem.

The high-voltage circuits in the car’s battery could overheat, which could prevent it from starting or cause it to run out of power while it’s moving, according to the recall.