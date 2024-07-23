Hey folks! If you’ve been following the stock market, you might have noticed something interesting happening with Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA). Their stock saw a nice jump recently, closing at $0.4230, up by a solid 37.34%! Not too shabby, right? Let’s dive into why this healthcare company is making waves.

So, what’s the buzz about Sonoma? Well, recently, they just hit a major milestone – celebrating 20 years of selling their wound care products in Europe. That’s two decades of helping people heal better and faster with their patented Microcyn® technology, which is all about stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl). This stuff is a game-changer for wound care, eye, oral, and nasal care, skin conditions, podiatry, and even animal health.

But wait, there’s more! Sonoma isn’t just popping the champagne for their anniversary. They’re expanding their reach in Europe by teaming up with Smart Healthcare Company (SHC) s.r.o. to bring their Microdacyn60® wound care products to Ukraine. SHC, which is based in Slovakia, will collaborate with DANA MC, a big player in Ukraine’s medical market, to get these products where they’re needed most.

Amy Trombly, the CEO of Sonoma, shared her excitement, saying, “We are proud to be celebrating 20 years of Microcyn-technology-based product sales in Europe, and the timely availability of the product line now in Ukraine.” She emphasized how their HOCl-based wound care products not only relieve pain and irritation but also aid the healing process by removing bacteria, fungi, and viruses without harming healthy tissue. Pretty cool, right? Healing is at the heart of what they do, and they’re thrilled to make a difference in Ukraine, especially given the current needs there.

For those who might not be familiar with Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, here’s a quick rundown. They’re a global healthcare leader focused on developing and producing HOCl products for a wide range of uses. Their products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and effectively. They have a strong presence, with products sold in 55 countries either directly or through partners. Their main office is in Boulder, Colorado, and they’ve got manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico, plus a European marketing and sales hub in Roermond, Netherlands.

If you’re curious to learn more or are interested in partnership opportunities, check out their website at www.sonomapharma.com. You can also reach out to them at busdev@sonomapharma.com.

So, there you have it – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is not just celebrating a big anniversary but also making meaningful strides to expand their healing touch to more parts of the world. Keep an eye on them, and let’s see where this journey takes them next!