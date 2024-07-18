Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ: SHIM), a renowned leader in water infrastructure, has announced a major advancement in its portfolio with a significant subcontracting role in the Sunol Valley Water Treatment Plant Ozonation project. This announcement came on a day marked by a notable 55.94% increase in its stock price at the close of trading, highlighting investor confidence in the company’s ongoing and future projects.

Project Overview

Located in Sunol, Alameda County, the Sunol Valley Water Treatment Plant project is a pivotal development aimed at enhancing the quality of water supplied to the region. The project involves constructing an advanced ozonation facility, which includes an Ozone Generator Building, an Ozone Contact Basin, and various support systems. Shimmick’s role in this $27,583,595 subcontract involves the critical installation of high-voltage power systems and instrumentation controls for the new ozonation facility. The project’s prime contract, valued at $234,782,000, was awarded to J.F. Shea Construction, Inc. by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) on May 14, 2024.

Impact on Water Quality

Steve Richards, the CEO of Shimmick, expressed enthusiasm about the company’s involvement, stating, “We are thrilled to be part of this critical infrastructure project that will significantly improve water quality for millions of Bay Area residents.” The ozonation process is expected to provide additional primary disinfection, enhance treatment reliability, and establish an extra barrier against potential emerging contaminants of concern. This aligns with Shimmick’s longstanding commitment to delivering sophisticated water treatment solutions that ensure public health and environmental sustainability.

Shimmick’s Expertise and Experience

Shimmick is not new to handling complex water treatment projects. The company has been at the forefront of implementing intricate systems, ranging from the world’s largest wastewater recycling and purification system in California to contributions to the iconic Hoover Dam. Shimmick’s deep-rooted expertise in water infrastructure projects is further exemplified by its ability to handle specialized electrical work crucial for the operation of modern water treatment facilities.

Market Response and Future Outlook

The market responded positively to the news of Shimmick’s involvement in the Sunol Valley project, as evidenced by a significant uptick in SHIM’s stock price. After the announcement, the stock price surged to $3.1500, marking an impressive gain of 55.94% at the close of the trading day. Although there was a slight dip of 0.95% in after-hours trading, the overall market sentiment remains highly optimistic about Shimmick’s growth trajectory and its impact on the water infrastructure sector.

As Shimmick continues to collaborate on significant projects like the Sunol Valley Water Treatment Plant, the company is poised to reinforce its position as a leader in the water infrastructure industry, driving innovations that contribute to sustainable water management and infrastructure development across the nation.

About Shimmick Corporation

Shimmick (NASDAQ: SHIM) leads the way in providing comprehensive water infrastructure solutions across the United States. With a team of industry veterans, many of whom have over two decades of experience, Shimmick not only engages in the construction and design of major projects but also delivers complete solutions through long-term operations and maintenance. This holistic approach ensures that Shimmick remains a preferred partner for complex infrastructure projects, reflecting its commitment to excellence and sustainability in the water sector.