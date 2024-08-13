News Alert: Citius Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval For LYMPHIR™ (Denileukin Diftitox-Cxdl) Immunotherapy For The Treatment Of Adults With Relapsed Or Refractory Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma. Click to Read More.

In an unexpected twist that reflects the volatile nature of the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) industry, Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV)(TSXV: VMC), a prominent North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, has encountered significant financial hurdles. Despite the company’s stock surging by over 92% recently, this rise comes at a time when Vicinity faces daunting demands from its secured lenders for immediate repayment of outstanding debts.

As of early August 2024, Vicinity received stern notifications from the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Export Development Canada (EDC), demanding full settlement of the debts accrued under their credit facilities. RBC has set a deadline of August 19, 2024, for payment, while EDC demands immediate action. The figures are stark: RBC claims a debt of USD$19.2 million—though Vicinity records a lower balance—plus additional amounts in Canadian dollars, whereas EDC’s demands total USD$8.6 million plus interest.

These demands follow the non-renewal of the credit facilities which were subject to annual review and renewal by the lenders. Previously, Vicinity had drawn USD$17.2 million under these facilities as it worked towards securing a renewal. The decision by RBC and EDC not to renew these facilities marks a critical juncture for the company, jeopardizing its operational continuity.

Despite these financial strains, the Vicinity Board of Directors remains steadfast in its commitment to steer the company through these turbulent times. Leveraging its position as a respected supplier of electric and transit buses in North America, Vicinity acknowledges its pivotal role in supporting the critical transportation infrastructure that millions of families rely on daily.

As of March 2024, Vicinity reported maintaining robust assets totaling USD$77.8 million, including significant holdings in property, plant, equipment, and inventory. However, the company faces ongoing challenges such as supply chain disruptions, lower-than-expected demand for its new VMC 1200 electric truck, and a working capital crunch exacerbated by insufficient lender support.

In response to the current crisis, Vicinity plans to engage in discussions with its creditors to explore potential solutions that could allow the company to maintain operations. The options might include legal avenues that provide breathing space to resolve the financial issues while continuing to support its customer base.

The path forward for Vicinity is fraught with challenges, but the company’s commitment to innovation and its role in the EV market remains undeterred. Stakeholders and potential investors are invited to stay tuned as Vicinity navigates these challenges, aiming to emerge stronger and more resilient in the face of adversity.

For more details about Vicinity Motor Corp. and their ongoing efforts to stabilize their financial footing while pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology, visit their website at www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.