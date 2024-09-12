News Alert: Citius Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval For LYMPHIR™ (Denileukin Diftitox-Cxdl) Immunotherapy For The Treatment Of Adults With Relapsed Or Refractory Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma. Click to Read More.

Visionary Holdings Inc. (GV) witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock price, opening at $5.06, marking a staggering 149.26% increase, as of 12:35 PM EDT on September 12, 2024. This dramatic rise can be directly attributed to the company’s recent announcement of a significant partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Game-Changing Partnership

On September 2, 2024, Visionary Holdings inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PIF, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund. The agreement outlines a $120 million investment from PIF to bolster Visionary’s diverse industrial projects. The funds will be utilized for debt replacement on four of Visionary’s commercial buildings, including debt owed to the Bank of China, and for real estate redevelopment investments related to these properties.

The partnership extends beyond financial support, as PIF has committed to future investments in Visionary, providing crucial resources and expertise for the company’s global expansion plans, including mergers and acquisitions, industrial upgrades, debt optimization, and overall rapid growth.

Furthermore, the collaboration encompasses joint efforts in high-technology, life sciences, and artificial intelligence education sectors. This encompasses international education, biomedical sciences, advanced technology, and AI-driven education initiatives. The alliance with PIF not only enhances Visionary’s brand recognition but also presents a golden opportunity for future growth, propelling both its market value and industrial expansion.

About the Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Established in 1971, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia stands as one of the world’s most substantial sovereign wealth funds, boasting an estimated $925 billion in total assets. Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud chairs PIF.

Visionary Holdings: A Brief Overview

Founded in August 2013 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Visionary Holdings operates six schools in Canada and possesses four commercial and educational buildings in downtown Toronto valued at over CAD 120 million. The company holds a portfolio of over 100 patents and intellectual property rights and boasts wholly-owned subsidiaries in the United States, Malaysia, and China.

Visionary has achieved several milestones:

It is the first publicly listed education company in Canada.

It is the first publicly listed company established by overseas Chinese in Canada.

Since its IPO over two years ago, Visionary has adopted a business model centered around mergers, acquisitions, and innovation. This strategic approach has transformed the company into a multinational conglomerate excelling in high technology, education, and life sciences.

Visionary’s Mission and Future Outlook

Visionary Holdings is dedicated to hard work and responsibility, actively contributing to the development of new energy, biochips, AI-driven healthcare, and artificial intelligence education in Canada. The company also promotes economic and educational cooperation between the U.S., Canada, and China, fostering friendly exchanges and collaboration.

The partnership with PIF marks a significant step towards realizing Visionary’s vision of creating greater value for its shareholders and the people of these three nations.

Disclaimer: This blog post is purely informational and should not be construed as financial advice. Always conduct your own research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.