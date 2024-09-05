News Alert: Citius Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval For LYMPHIR™ (Denileukin Diftitox-Cxdl) Immunotherapy For The Treatment Of Adults With Relapsed Or Refractory Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma. Click to Read More.

In a notable legal development, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) (“Wheeler”) along with Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDRpB, NYSE: CDRpC) (“Cedar”), experienced a significant victory as the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit upheld the dismissal of a class action lawsuit against them. This decision marks a substantial affirmation for both companies, fueling a remarkable surge in Wheeler’s stock, which closed up an astounding 301.94% at $4.14, and gained an additional 17.40% in after-hours trading to reach $4.86.

Background of the Legal Battle

The lawsuit, filed by the purported holders of Cedar’s preferred stock, was initially dismissed by the United States District Court for the District of Maryland in 2023. The appeal, which sought to challenge the original decision, argued breaches of contract and fiduciary duty related to the terms governing Cedar’s preferred stock. However, the appellate court firmly stated, “courts are not time machines for disgruntled buyers,” affirming that the plaintiffs did not adequately allege any legal wrongdoing.

Implications of the Court’s Decision

The court’s decision to uphold the dismissal is not merely a legal victory but also a strategic relief for Wheeler and Cedar. M. Andrew Franklin, CEO of both Cedar and Wheeler, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, emphasizing that it allows the companies to focus on executing their strategic plans without the overhang of legal uncertainties.

Wheeler’s Strategic Acquisition

The lawsuit stemmed from Wheeler’s acquisition of all outstanding common stock of Cedar in August 2022, integrating Cedar into its operations as a wholly-owned subsidiary. Cedar, known for its focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers primarily in the Northeast, brings valuable assets to Wheeler, including a portfolio of 18 properties totaling approximately 2.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook

The market’s reaction to the legal victory was overwhelmingly positive, reflecting investors’ renewed confidence in Wheeler’s strategic direction and legal standing. The surge in Wheeler’s stock price post-announcement highlights the market’s perception of reduced risk and potential for growth following the resolution of the lawsuit.

This victory not only mitigates a significant risk but also clarifies Wheeler’s path forward, enabling more focused operational and financial strategies. As Wheeler continues to integrate Cedar’s assets and leverage its market position, investors and stakeholders can expect the company to capitalize on synergies and drive further value in its grocery-anchored retail property portfolio.

Conclusion

With the legal hurdles now cleared, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is poised to strengthen its market position and enhance shareholder value. The company’s ability to withstand and emerge stronger from legal challenges reassures stakeholders of its robust governance and strategic vision, setting a solid foundation for future growth in the competitive REIT market.