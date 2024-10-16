News Alert: Citius Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval For LYMPHIR™ (Denileukin Diftitox-Cxdl) Immunotherapy For The Treatment Of Adults With Relapsed Or Refractory Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma. Click to Read More.

In a groundbreaking collaboration that marries sports culture with cutting-edge bio-aesthetics, Carmell Corporation (Nasdaq: CTCX) last month had unveiled its strategic partnership with Ladies Playbook. This alliance marks a significant stride in Carmell’s journey to innovate skin and hair health solutions, leveraging its pioneering Carmell Secretome™ technology to meet the unique needs of the NFL community.

A Partnership of Champions

At a time when the NFL season is gaining momentum, Carmell Corporation is not just playing in the field of aesthetics but is setting the pace. The Pittsburgh-based bio-aesthetics company is embracing the spotlight with its latest partnership with Ladies Playbook, a platform dedicated to empowering the wives and girlfriends of NFL players. This collaboration is poised to bring Carmell’s flagship brand, Carmell Secretome™, into the lives of an exclusive audience, ensuring their skin and haircare routines are as dynamic as their lifestyles.

Revolutionary Skincare Meets Elite Sports

Carmell Secretome™ is not just another skincare product; it’s a testament to biotechnological innovation. With a formulation derived from allogeneic human platelets, it offers a potent blend of proteins, peptides, and bio-lipids, all without synthetic additives. This revolutionary approach addresses the five key pathways of skin aging with nature-derived solutions, ensuring efficacy without compromising on safety.

The partnership’s timing is impeccable, aligning with the bustling energy of the new NFL season. It’s a strategic move to foster growth through direct-to-consumer channels and impactful franchise initiatives, enhancing visibility and reach through influential networks like Ladies Playbook.

Engaging the Community

Carmell is set to host a series of events across major NFL cities—from the vibrant streets of Miami to the bustling avenues of New York. These gatherings will not only spotlight Carmell’s innovative products but will also serve as a platform for education and engagement with key members of the NFL community.

The collaboration will further extend into omni-channel marketing, featuring both brands prominently across websites, social media, and digital platforms, culminating in the prestigious Ladies Playbook Awards in New Orleans at Super Bowl LIX.

Commitment to Purity and Performance

Under the visionary leadership of CEO Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, Carmell has committed to purity in its product line, eschewing The Foul Fourteen™—a list of harmful excipients commonly found in cosmetic products. This commitment ensures that every product is free from harsh chemicals, artificial dyes, and other undesirable additives, offering a skincare experience that’s as safe as it is effective.

“From the intense environments of NFL games to the demanding schedules of personal entrepreneurship, the Ladies Playbook community deserves skincare that’s as resilient and effective as they are,” said Bracken-Ferguson. “We’re proud to provide solutions that not only enhance skin health but also respect the body’s natural biology.”

About Carmell Corporation

Carmell Corporation is a leader in bio-aesthetics, dedicated to advancing skin and hair health through its innovative use of human-derived biologicals. The Carmell Secretome™, developed from FDA-approved tissue banks, is at the forefront of Carmell’s product offerings, which now include a developing line for men and topical haircare products. Positioned at the intersection of science and aesthetics, Carmell continues to redefine the landscape of regenerative skincare, ensuring every product is crafted to meet the highest standards of efficacy and safety. For more insights into Carmell’s revolutionary products and partnerships, visit Carmell Cosmetics.

Today, the stock price is surging by an impressive 169.9784% to $1.0050 as observed in the most recent trading session. The day’s trading saw a dramatic range from $0.4257 to $1.2700, underscoring significant investor interest and confidence in the company’s direction. This volatility highlights the potential that investors see in Carmell’s innovative approach and strategic partnerships. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a low of $0.2900 and a high of $4.3130, with the current volume of trading reaching a staggering 160,175,668, far exceeding the average volume of 883,828.