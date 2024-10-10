News Alert: Citius Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval For LYMPHIR™ (Denileukin Diftitox-Cxdl) Immunotherapy For The Treatment Of Adults With Relapsed Or Refractory Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma. Click to Read More.

Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI) is soaring to new heights! The innovative private aviation and artificial intelligence company announced its participation in the 2024 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas from October 22-24. This news comes amidst a surge in JTAI’s stock price, which saw an impressive 81.4255% increase as of 2:33 PM EDT today.

What is NBAA-BACE?

NBAA-BACE is the premier event in business aviation, showcasing the latest advancements in aircraft technology, sustainability, and accessibility. It’s the perfect stage for Jet.AI to demonstrate its groundbreaking solutions that are transforming the private jet industry.

Jet.AI: Where AI Meets Aviation

Jet.AI operates across two key segments:

Software: This segment is powered by the CharterGPT app and the Jet.AI Operator platform . CharterGPT leverages natural language processing and machine learning to streamline the private jet booking process, making it as easy as chatting with a virtual assistant. The Jet.AI Operator platform provides tools for FAA Part 135 charter providers to boost revenue, optimize efficiency, and minimize their environmental footprint.

Aviation: Jet.AI offers a comprehensive range of aviation services, including jet aircraft fractions, jet cards, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage.

Why This Matters for Investors

Jet.AI’s presence at NBAA-BACE is a significant opportunity for the company to:

Increase visibility: Showcase its innovative technology to a highly targeted audience of industry leaders and potential customers.

Showcase its innovative technology to a highly targeted audience of industry leaders and potential customers. Generate leads: Connect with potential partners and investors interested in the future of private aviation.

Connect with potential partners and investors interested in the future of private aviation. Strengthen its position: Solidify its status as a key player in the evolving landscape of AI-driven aviation solutions.

JTAI Stock Performance

Today’s surge in JTAI’s stock price reflects growing investor confidence in the company’s potential. With a 52-week range of $0.0770 – $4.4700, JTAI is demonstrating significant volatility, but also the potential for substantial returns. Today’s trading volume of 700,546,935 shares underscores the strong interest in this emerging company.

Looking Ahead

As Jet.AI continues to innovate and expand its offerings, its participation in NBAA-BACE is a key milestone to watch. Investors and industry enthusiasts alike will be eager to see what the company unveils at this prestigious event.

Disclaimer: This blog post is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice. Please conduct your own research and consult 1 with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. 2