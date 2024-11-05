News Alert: Citius Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval For LYMPHIR™ (Denileukin Diftitox-Cxdl) Immunotherapy For The Treatment Of Adults With Relapsed Or Refractory Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma. Click to Read More.

On November 4, 2024, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAF), a prominent player in outsourced workforce solutions, saw its stock surge by 65.12%, closing at $2.84 after the announcement of a definitive acquisition agreement with Atlantic International Corp. (OTC: ATLN). This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies, signaling a move toward expanding their footprint in the staffing and outsourcing sector. The deal is expected to drive growth, enhance service offerings, and strengthen their market position in the highly competitive staffing industry.

Deal Highlights: Atlantic’s Strategic Acquisition of Staffing 360 Solutions

Under the terms of the agreement, Atlantic International will acquire all outstanding shares of Staffing 360’s common stock, with Staffing 360 shareholders receiving 1.202 shares of Atlantic for each Staffing 360 share. This exchange ratio will result in Atlantic and Staffing 360 shareholders owning approximately 90% and 10%, respectively, of the merged entity on a fully diluted basis. Upon completion of the acquisition, Staffing 360 will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic, retaining its brand and leadership team to maintain continuity and leverage its established market presence.

A Bold Step Toward Market Leadership in Staffing Solutions

The acquisition is anticipated to close within the next 90 days, pending the approval of Staffing 360’s shareholders and other customary regulatory approvals. This merger positions the combined entity to capture a larger share of the staffing market, driven by a projected annualized revenue run rate increase of approximately 50%—bringing the total to an impressive $620 million. This enhanced revenue projection underscores Atlantic’s broader strategy to build a multibillion-dollar diversified services company through organic growth and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Jeffrey Jagid, CEO of Atlantic, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, stating, “We have great respect for Staffing 360 and its talented team, and are enthusiastic about the mutual benefits this transaction brings to the clients of both entities.” He emphasized that the merger would expand Atlantic’s reach, service offerings, and professional opportunities, creating a more robust organization ready to tackle the dynamic staffing industry.

Why This Acquisition Matters: Strength in Synergy

For both Staffing 360 and Atlantic, the acquisition is more than just a financial transaction; it’s a strategic alignment. The merger combines Staffing 360’s extensive expertise in workforce solutions with Atlantic’s broad service offerings and national reach, providing a unique opportunity to serve a growing demand for flexible, outsourced staffing solutions across the United States. As organizations increasingly recognize the value of adaptable workforces, this merger positions the new entity as a leader in meeting these needs.

Brendan Flood, CEO of Staffing 360, expressed confidence in the merger’s potential, stating, “We are excited to join forces with Atlantic International and its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Lyneer Staffing Solutions, to become part of a distinguished, national leader in the sector.” Flood highlighted that the merger is a testament to the combined strengths and shared values of both organizations, ensuring they can deliver superior service to a larger client base across diverse industries.

Financial Implications: A Win for Staffing 360 Shareholders

For Staffing 360 shareholders, the acquisition presents an immediate value uplift, as reflected by the significant stock price increase following the announcement. The stock has demonstrated volatility within a 52-week range of $1.08 to $6.10, and the acquisition announcement has renewed investor confidence. The merger’s positive impact on the company’s financial outlook has driven trading volume to an impressive 52.9 million shares, compared to its average volume of 2.3 million, reflecting heightened investor interest and a bullish outlook for the stock.

Additionally, the combination with Atlantic is expected to create operational efficiencies and enhance profitability, which could lead to further stock appreciation as the market responds to improved financial performance and strengthened competitive positioning.

Strategic Benefits: Strengthening Service Capabilities and Market Reach

The merger creates a powerful synergy between Staffing 360 and Atlantic, which will enable the combined company to:

Broaden Service Offerings: By integrating services, the company can provide a more comprehensive suite of workforce solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses across industries. Expand Geographic Footprint: The merger expands the combined company’s reach across the U.S., enabling it to capture a larger market share and serve clients in new locations. Enhance Operational Efficiencies: The integration is expected to result in operational synergies that reduce costs and improve service delivery, ultimately enhancing profit margins. Strengthen Client Relationships: The combined resources and capabilities will allow the company to deepen its relationships with clients, who will benefit from an expanded talent pool, increased flexibility, and streamlined staffing solutions.

Looking Forward: What’s Next for Staffing 360 and Atlantic International?

The staffing industry is undergoing significant changes as companies increasingly turn to outsourced workforce solutions to meet evolving labor market demands. This acquisition positions Atlantic and Staffing 360 to capitalize on these trends by offering more comprehensive, scalable solutions tailored to today’s workforce needs. As the merger progresses, both companies are expected to maintain a commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction, laying a solid foundation for long-term growth and success.

The record date and date for the special shareholder meeting to approve the transaction will be announced shortly, with SEC approval of proxy materials anticipated soon. Upon completion, Staffing 360 and Atlantic will become a more formidable player in the staffing sector, aiming to reshape the industry landscape.

Final Thoughts: A Transformative Acquisition with Promising Prospects

The acquisition of Staffing 360 Solutions by Atlantic International is a transformative move, poised to create a leading staffing powerhouse with robust growth potential and a competitive edge. For shareholders, the deal represents an opportunity to benefit from the combined entity’s financial strength, strategic positioning, and future growth.

This merger aligns with Atlantic’s vision to become a multibillion-dollar diversified services company, positioning it for success in a rapidly evolving workforce landscape. As the staffing industry continues to expand, the combined entity is well-equipped to meet the challenges ahead, supported by a dedicated leadership team, operational synergies, and a commitment to delivering high-quality workforce solutions.