Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google is set to replace the Play Movies application on iOS after Google TV took over Google Play Movies. Beginning Wednesday, the app will be available on iOS as an in-app update for Google Play Movies & TV. Play Movies & TV, which was previously a top-level tab in the Play Store on Android, is being phased down this week, as revealed in March. As a result, Google’s initial plans and Play Movies & TV will now be forgotten following the move.

Google TV makes it easier to watch favorite movies

The Google TV app collects content suggestions from streaming services allowing users to come to you with a universal list of favorite content. The search engine giant indicated that it would replace its previous application in iOS, and users that had installed it already can upgrade to the Google TV experience. In addition, the software that is already accessible to Android users allows them to rate what they have watched to enhance future recommendations.

The other important aspect of the app for Chromecast or Android TV is that users can use the Google TV application as a remote for the device by clicking the remote icon. Google TV is like a TV guide that allows users to know what they are playing on what app allowing them to take their watchlist on the go only for shows or movies they have previously purchased or rented.

Netflix is not available on Google TV’s list

Google TV’s rows of consolidated suggestions do not include all popular streaming services’ programming. The main exception is Netflix. Following the 2020 Chromecast release, the company dropped out of Google TV compatibility, and Google has been unable to lure Netflix into the picture ever since.

The Google TV application will also have a library of Google rentals and purchases. Google TV, despite the title, also performs movie duties on various platforms, as does Play Movies and YouTube in select areas. Google does have a support website that details its definitely-not-broken video application lineup.