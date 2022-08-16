Meta Platform Inc’s (NASDAQ: META) Facebook will shut down the live shopping functionality on October 1, 2022, to shift focus to Reels. As a result, after October 1, users will not be able to host scheduled or new live shopping events on the platform.

Facebook to shut down live shopping feature

You can still use Facebook Live for broadcasting live events, but users won’t be able to make product lists or tag various products in their Facebook Live videos, according to the social media platform.

Following a number of smaller pilots and beta trials, Livestream video shopping was made available to the general public on Facebook two years ago. The function was created to provide brands and artists with an interactive manner to market products, engage with viewers, and possibly attract new clients. However, Facebook claims that it is now focusing on Reels rather than live video shopping.

Facebook indicated in a blog post, “As consumers’ viewing behaviors are shifting to short-form video, we are shifting our focus to Reels on Facebook and Instagram, Meta’s short-form video product. If you want to reach and engage people through video, try experimenting with Reels and Reels ads on Facebook and Instagram. You can also tag products in Reels on Instagram to enable deeper discovery and consideration. If you have a shop with checkout and want to to host Live Shopping events on Instagram, you can set up Live Shopping on Instagram.”

Facebook introduced live shopping in 2018

Facebook introduced live shopping four years ago and has been experimenting with methods to make it more user-friendly and well-liked over the last few years. For example, the company started testing “Live Shopping for Creators” in November. Instead of restricting visitors to one page, the introduction enabled creators and businesses to cross-stream across both their pages.

In order to inspire bigger firms to experiment with live shopping as a platform and spread awareness regarding live shopping on Facebook, the company also introduced “Live Shopping Fridays” last summer. Brands like Sephora, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, and Abercrombie and Fitch were highlighted in the presentation.