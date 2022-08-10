VinFast, a little-known carmaker that was just recently established in Vietnam, has arrived in the US and is aiming to compete with industry heavyweights like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

VinFast makes its entry into the US EV market

Pham Nhat Vuong, the company’s creator, amassed his first wealth in dry ramen noodles and went on to be Vietnam’s richest man and the proprietor of Vingroup, the biggest corporation in the nation.

Vingroup, which had sales of around $5.4 billion in 2021, owns a variety of companies, including retail stores, golf courses, real estate projects, and educational facilities. It also created the first locally manufactured smartphone in Vietnam.

Pham lately focused on cars, which offer nation advantages that extend beyond the financial statements.

Sam Fiorani, AutoForecast Solutions’ VP for global vehicle forecasting, stated that the leader’s objective is to elevate Vietnam’s economy onto the international scene. The majority of nations with aspirations to that level “have an automotive manufacturing.”

He noted that automakers might draw in a wide range of connected industries, including a wide range of suppliers, which can result in a lot more jobs and possibilities of all types.

Even though the business confronts many obstacles, veterans of legendary companies like BMW staff the company, and it holds supply agreements with companies like Gotion, ZF, and Pininfarina.

VinFast launches 36 dealerships in California

The first six of VinFast’s 36 car dealerships in California have now officially launched. Beginning in California, it is looking at national expansion.

Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and Global CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy said, “The opening of the first six VinFast Stores in the US marks an important milestone in the company’s global journey, as we move toward bringing premium products and services to American consumers.”

Following a June 1 unveiling of 50 VinFast outlets in Europe, the company has announced plans to grow its network of outlets in the US and, ultimately, throughout all of North America. Its brand-building initiatives, which are based on individualized relationships with clients, are an addition to that strategy.