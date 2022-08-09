Meta Platforms Inc’s (NASDAQ: META) Facebook and Instagram will start showing more posts even from people you don’t follow from next year as social media’s future becomes less social.

By the end of 2023, according to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, the firm will more than increase the quantity of content from suggested accounts users view on Facebook and Instagram. According to him, such suggestions currently make up about 15% of the content posted on Facebook, and Instagram already has a bigger percentage.

Facebook replicating Tiktok’s model

The initiative is a major change from Facebook and Instagram’s past emphasis on showing postings from a user’s social circle or list of contacts. Zuckerberg refers to it as constructing the “Discovery Engine.” The change aims to compete with TikTok’s extensive usage of AI to offer more videos from everywhere. Due to this strategy, TikTok has become among the most popular apps on the market and has given rise to an entirely new creator market.

When Meta released its Q2 results, Zuckerberg noted that as Al finds extra information that people consider fascinating, it enhances interaction and the quality of the feeds. He said that any publicly shared content on Meta’s site, such as links and photographs, will be recommended using artificial intelligence (AI).

In reference to TikTok’s exclusive concentration on short videos, he remarked, “In that sense, I think what we’re doing is going to be pretty unique.”

Zuckerberg had unveiled a strategy for promoting interaction

In 2018, when Zuckerberg unveiled a strategy aimed at promoting “meaningful social interactions” (MSI) among acquaintances in the News Feed, Facebook made its most significant change to the way it suggests content. Zuckerberg anticipated when it first came out that people would spend less time on social platforms but feel better after using them.

Zuckerberg said, “The research shows that when we use social media to connect with people we care about, it can be good for our well-being. On the other hand, passively reading articles or watching videos — even if they’re entertaining or informative — may not be as good.”