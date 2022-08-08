Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) are expected to increase their market worth by roughly $220 billion on Friday after joining technology rivals Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) in allaying concerns by posting stronger sales even as customers cut back on their spending due to rising prices.

Amazon boosted cloud operations

Prior to reversing some of these advances, Amazon and Apple both increased by as much as 13 percent in US premarket trade.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, Amazon increased both its e-commerce and cloud-based operations, demonstrating that it is best placed to withstand rising inflation and benefit from a wealthy customers than Walmart.

In the meantime, Apple’s earnings exceeded experts’ predictions in part due to greater iPhone sales at such a period when smartphone sales globally are declining. Worldwide smartphone sales reached their lowest quarterly level in two years as a result of consumer apprehensions about inflation and the economy.

With Chinese sellers leading the decrease, the quarter ending in June saw a 9 percent dip to around 290 million units shipped. Domestic sales in China were negatively impacted by the protracted Covid-19 shutdowns in Beijing and Shanghai.

Apple witnessing major effect on iPhone sales, claims analyst

According to Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar, Apple seems to be witnessing no major effect on its iPhone sales in the present macro climate. Additionally, he added, Chinese production limitations loosening towards the conclusion of the quarter enabled considerable pent-up need to be met.

Shares of these companies had increased 15% in July as of Thursday’s close. Although Apple is on track to have its best monthly increase since August 2020, Amazon is set to post its highest monthly gain since April of that year.

