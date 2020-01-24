Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) music has been rising fast, and it’s catching up with rivals Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). Amazon has stated that its music services have exceeded 55 million users.

Amazon growing its Amazon Music subscribers

However, Amazon still has a long way to go to match the likes of Spotify, which in September reported around 113 million paying users and 248 million monthly active users. On the other hand, Apple recently announced that its Apple Music subscribers were around 60 million, so this is a lead that Amazon will be chipping away quickly.

Normally amazon does not talk figures that much, but Amazon Music head Steve Boom indicated that this was a significant milestone, and getting to that scale was worth talking about. The tremendous success of Amazon Music is mainly due to versatility. Amazon Music is made up of several rungs, and it also benefits from the popularity of Prime membership, which is increasingly becoming necessary for most people. Equally, it is integrated with Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa.

Here are some of the choices of Amazon Music that subscribers can get at different rates to free.

Amazon Music HD: this is an upgrade of the Amazon Music Unlimited that the company launched in fall at $14.99 per month, but for Prime customers, they pay $12.99.

Amazon Music Unlimited: This package3 starts at $9.99 per month and $7.99 for Prime members. This is the segment that competes with Apple Music and Spotify, and last year, subscriptions grew 50%.

Amazon Music Unlimited: This is a single device plan that is supported b the Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices at $3.99 per month. Subscribers can enjoy unlimited selection, but they are only restricted where they can.

Amazon Music for Prime subscribers: Prime members get an ad-free access to around 2 million songs without any added subscription.

Ad-sponsored amazon Music: this is a free service, but it is ad-supported, giving access to several music stations and top playlist. The only challenge is that you don’t have the convenience of picking your favorite song.