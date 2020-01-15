Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) entered a pact with Britain’s National Health System (NHS) to support patients with a high risk of a heart attack in the UK with its late-stage drug – Inclisiran. The company will administer the drug to the large population, who are suffering from atherosclerosis, in the UK after conducting a clinical trial and on receiving the approval for use. Patients with atherosclerosis develop plaque inside the arteries and expect to develop health problems such as stroke, heart attack, or even death.

Working if Inclisiran

Inclisiran prevents the production of bad cholesterol – LDL by targeting the protein – PCSK9. It is administered to the patients, who are unable to reduce cholesterol using traditional medicines, in addition to statins.

Vas Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer of Novartis, said Inclisiran will open a new chapter in the treatment of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease. He further said deals like this help the company to expedite access timelines. It will also help the company to make improvements in the optimization and efficiency of manufacturing. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is responsible for 46 times the deaths.

Inclisiran challenges Praluent

Novartis has obtained Inclisiran through the takeover of The Medicines Company in a deal valued at $9.7 billion. Inclisiran challenges Praluent of Regeneron’s and Sanofi’s and Repatha of Amgen’s. The company will complete the filing for Inclisiran, which is a small interfering RNA drug, with the European regulators in Q1 2020. Inclisiran is expected for use in 2021. Novartis already filed approval in the US.

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary of the UK, said the deal with Novartis shows the confidence in the life sciences sector and benefits patients with atherosclerosis. He further said he is committed to helping NHS in reaching the full potential. Innovative collaborations like this will help the patients to benefit from new therapies.

Increases prices of prescription medicines in the US

Novartis, Allegan Plc, and Merck & Co Inc have increased the prices of over 100 prescription drugs on Friday. According to 3 Axis Advisors, a healthcare research firm, now a total of 445 drugs in the US will cost more in 2020. Novartis, the Swiss drugmaker, has increased the prices on 30 drugs that include Gilenya, and Cosentyx.