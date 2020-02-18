Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has made a significant move on its quest to expand its augmented reality capabilities. This is considering that the business guru closed a business deal that saw it acquire Scape Technologies which happens to be a London-based vision startup. The acquisition topic has been popping up in most of this company’s meetings with the business guru outlining its intentions to uphold market leadership.

Details about the deal

A lot of people interested in the matter expected the company to disclose a lot of details regarding the deal. Part of what they wanted to be disclosed was the price of the deal which the company refused to outline. However, some unconfirmed reports point to the deal as being worth $40 million.

The startup was unveiled back in 2016 and has accomplished a lot between the time until the point it was purchased. Part of its achievements included the development of a localization engine. Experts working with the company confirm that this engine had been developed specifically for the augmented reality.It has been employing a visual engine sort of technology and that is how it has been managing to effectively establish and also reference maps in the 3D format in the cloud. It is a technological advancement with some outstanding capabilities. In line with this is the possibility of devices being able to detect their environments after tapping into some sort of unified perception.

Facebook gets an outstanding deal

The technology employed in this case shows no reliance on GPS. What works in this case scenario is the “visual positioning service.” It works effectively helping identify the precise positioning of visual services. This success implies that the technology is associated with greater performance and scalability. It works better than the other approaches by a significant margin.

A close outlook at a great deal of the 3D reconstruction pipelines indicates that they are quite limited in nature. Experts cite the memory constraints associated with some particular machines. Facebook takes on a service that has for long been restricted in London. Sometime back the business had resorted to expanding it to cover more cities. Whether this goal is achieved or not depends on how Facebook decides.