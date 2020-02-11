Some time back, it looked like Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was making efforts to catch up with Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore, considering that the company is now even staging strong completion against Amazon. The business guru has lately been seen availing to the market some wide-ranging premium product offerings serving a significant number of customers.

Advocating for better business strategies

Market observers have applauded the business giant for the way it has been going about its in-store business operations, eventually merging it with the online environments. These observers admit that Walmart has been doing it in a fashion that the rival company is struggling to replicate.

Walmart has plans underway to emulate a great deal of what Amazon has been doing. Take, for instance, the shipment activities, environmental concerns, and workplace concerns. It will be adhering to these points while at the same time making the most out of the customer-centric models next starting next year.

It was in the previous year that Walmart talked about the importance of its wide-scale store footprint. The company outlined that one of the best ways to make it in the dynamic business environment was by turning to the buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS). It also paid great importance to the various curbside pickup options, which it said worked quite well.

Things are looking good for the company

It was in a different press briefing that the company spoke about the great need for business around the globe to embrace the order pickup service. It outlined that it would work remarkably well, especially in the Super Bowl commercials.

Walmart seems to be getting it right with customers, and that has been attributed to the particular initiatives it has been promoting in its service delivery. It has already made major strides forward and hopes to uphold or even increase the current pace. The company believes in prioritizing customer needs and has, for a reason, done its best to boost their experience. The CEO of Walmart, John Furner, has impressed by the latest developments. He says that they still believe in the creation of great shareholder value. However, their priorities are somehow expanding, and that is considering that they are thinking about the creation of more employment opportunities.