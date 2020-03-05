Today, our goal is to focus on fresh setups in the micro-cap and small-cap space with the ability to deliver extremely outsized returns in a very short period. The home-run speculative plays that aren’t for the faint of heart.

The stocks that fit this description are always shifting. Right now, here a five names that have or could produce a year’s worth of gains in a week or a month: American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML), GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), and Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT).



American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) trumpets itself as a company that engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals.

ABML is an advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with valuable mineral resources in Nevada. The company is focused on its lithium-ion battery recycling and resource production projects in Nevada, with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

It owns 1,300 lithium mining claims covering an area of 30,000 acres located in the Western Nevada basin in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada.

And the stock has been acting well over recent days, up something like 12% in that time.

American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) had no reported sales in its last quarterly financial data. In addition, the company is battling some balance sheet hurdles, with cash levels struggling to keep up with current liabilities ($20K against $6.1M, respectively).



GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) is perhaps the most interesting name on this list because it hasn’t yet taken off the upside. The other stocks here have been breakouts that are pulling back with defined catalysts already in play.

With GTEH, the catalysts are there, but the stock hasn’t yet broken out of its base. The big news from the company is that it is now finally moving fully into commercial stage operations with a new and compelling specialty coffee subscription product that has the capability to shift into a market-leading play in a booming space.

Just this morning, the company announced that its launch of the product went off “without a hitch” and new orders have already begun flowing in.

“The launch was successful and we have already begun to receive subscription orders and book revenues,” noted David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech. “The website is fully functional across all US states as well. In every respect, the launch has gone off without a hitch and we anticipate a stronger-than-expected initial month based on the smooth process thus far and the early response we are seeing from customers.”

According to the company’s release, the subscription market for household goods grew by 890% between 2014 and 2018. Other credible analysis suggests that growth accelerated in the past two years and may continue to accelerate in the years to come, marking a clear secular trend that represents an evolution of consumer behavior as the logistical and technological factors involved in coordinating and delivering complex goods matures and consumer behavior evolves in response.

Despite this robust growth trend, the Company believes there remains room for a massive further expansion in the space. Only 7% of US households currently subscribe to a food or beverage product online leaving massive growth according to YouGov. Worldwide, the online foodstuff market, according to Statista, is running at 10% engagement by consumers willing to buy food and beverage products online. Revenue in e-Commerce segment‚ food and beverages alone, in the United States is expected to reach $15bn by 2021, rising from $9bn in 2016.

In other words, GTEH may be set to breakout over coming days and weeks and it’s worth having on the radar asap.



Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) trumpets itself as a company that engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally.

The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as house wrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials.

The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, hoods, frocks, and other miscellaneous products.

The Infection Control segment offers face masks and eye shields. The company provides its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; pharmaceutical markets; and building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force.

The context for this announcement is a bit of a bid, with shares acting well over the past five days, up about 29% in that timeframe.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) managed to rope in revenues totaling $10.9M in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data — a figure that represents a rate of top line growth of -0.4%, as compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($6.9M against $2.3M).



Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) bills itself as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants.

Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

The company develops respiratory syncytial (RSV) virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III clinical trial; older adults in Phase II clinical trial; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I clinical trial.

Novavax, Inc. also develops NanoFlu vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults; and Ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial. Its preclinical programs include Zika virus; combination respiratory vaccine candidate to protect against RSV and seasonal influenza, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates.

NVAX shares have acting well over the past five days, up about 23% in that timeframe.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) pulled in sales of $2.5M in its last reported quarterly financials, representing top line growth of -67.6%. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($75.5M against $21.6M).



Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT) promulgates itself as a company that engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States.

It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product.

The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.

In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and test kits and cassettes for testing infectious diseases, as well as Excellagen, a wound conforming gel. Further, the company is developing immunotherapeutic products and vaccines; and extracellular matrix hydrogel solution, a tissue engineered therapy for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. Additionally, it manufactures and sells foot and ankle kits with surgical plates, screws, and tools; and distributes surgical supplies, orthopedic implants, and biologics, including human placental derived tissue products for regenerative medicine applications.

If you’re long this stock, then you’re liking how the stock has responded to the announcement. GNBT shares have been moving higher over the past week overall, pushing about 52% to the upside on above average trading volume.

Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT) pulled in sales of $722K in its last reported quarterly financials, representing top line growth of 70237.3%. In addition, the company is battling some balance sheet hurdles, with cash levels struggling to keep up with current liabilities ($540K against $34.3M, respectively).