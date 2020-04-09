As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, ISW Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ISWH) is a company providing valuable services to help take the pressure of the hospital system in several major metro areas in Texas, including Houston, El Paso, and San Antonio. The company just put out its 2019 financial statements, along with guidance for Q1 and Q2 of 2020.

The data is impressive, and it suggests the stock is flying under the radar but holds the potential to get investors excited if the crowd catches on.

ISW Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ISWH) bills itself as a global brand management holdings company with diverse operational interests, including commercial-stage operations in the spirits, CBD, and home healthcare markets, and development-stage operations in the logistics and supply chain and renewable energy markets.

However, there’s no doubt: the source of the company’s strong data – and its potential to excite traders and investors right now – is firmly centered in its home healthcare operations.

According to its most recent release, “for the year ended December 31, 2019, ISW Holdings posted revenues of $527,151. Management notes that these results were achieved on accelerating sequential quarterly growth, with nearly half of those revenues appearing in Q4. Sequential growth in Q3 (versus Q2) was 26%. Sequential growth in Q4 (versus Q3) was 29%. The Company projects Sequential growth in Q1 2020 to come in at a new record level significantly outpacing Q4 2019 results.”

The company goes on to note that it also “believes this growth curve may further steepen in Q2 2020 given projections released by the White House this week and the strong relationship between expanding healthcare needs related to the COVID-19 outbreak and overflow demand for non-traditional healthcare solutions such as those offered by ISW.”

The Battle is Ongoing

Hospitals are increasingly overwhelmed. And, despite recent improvements in certain elements of the data for the COVID-19 pandemic, the burden on the healthcare system is not going to go away anytime soon. In that reality, the outpatient care sector, with home healthcare providers like ISW Holdings, will be on the front lines of the fight.

The healthcare space is most overwhelmed at the spearpoint of the intensive care bed capacity factor. This shortcoming creates shortcomings that ripple out into overall care facilities, leading many disabled or chronically ill patients to need to be divested from critical facilities in order to make room for COVID-19 patient care.

But where are they to go? More and more, they go into the hands of the CNA’s with companies like ISWH. ISWH management recently noted that the company was receiving an endless stream of calls from facilities looking to help patients line up home healthcare help.

That has led to tremendous growth for ISWH, and its own data suggests this is going to continue. The path from here, if we extrapolate, puts a top line of over $2M in play for Q2 2021, and an annual top-line of over $5M for 2021 overall.

With that in mind, consider how the company’s leadership summarized the recent trend to close out its most recent release:

“We are all in this together,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President of ISW Holdings. “As far as performance, we hope current and prospective shareholders understand that we are expanding to catch up with an accelerating flood of demand in our home healthcare segment. We are on pace for easily our best year in Company history. We are also on the verge of an announcement that will qualitatively bolster that trajectory, and we will have more details on that very soon.”