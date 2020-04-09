Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is modernizing its Fermont plant to enhance the production capacity of Model Y and other vehicles during the COVID-19 shutdown. After acquiring from Toyota and operating for almost 10 years, Tesla has shut down the plant only a few times for upgrades. Tesla will use upgrades to recover the production losses that occur during the lockdown period. The official permits show that the upgrade plans are underway at the lone plant in the US.

Applies for permits to the Fermont City officials

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, has previously announced that the paint shop needs an upgrade. Tesla has applied for the permits to upgrade its production plants to the Fermont City officials. The all-electric-car maker will install upgrades to its body-in-white lines and paint shop to enhance manufacturing capacity. The company expects to increase the annual capacity of electric cars to 500,000 in 2020. Tesla will use the break-in period to establish a new conveyor belt for the production of Model 3.

Tesla’s Model Y as just hit the market when it is asked to shut down to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus. The company began the delivery of all-electric crossover on March 13, 2020. It has already reported record delivery numbers and production in Q1 2020.

Separate lines for Model X and Model 3

Tesla is gearing to restart manufacturing on receiving a go-ahead from the government and make up for the lost production on a fast track. According to the latest news, the company expects to use separate production lines for Model X and Model 3 and expedite production. Tesla also expects to reroute the underground fire mines to handle stormwater drainage for the fifth assembly line.

Ramps up production at Gigafactory 3

Tesla is enhancing production at its Shanghai-based Gigafactory 3. It is also putting on efforts for Giga Berlin.

Makes plans to supply FDA approved ventilators

Tesla is preparing to supply FDA approved ventilators free of cost to the hospitals. It is on the backdrop of the request by the government to the aerospace companies and automakers to supply medical equipment and ventilators to tackle coronavirus pandemic.