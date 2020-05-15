Cybersecurity is in the spotlight right now more than ever because of our growing reliance on new solutions to safeguard a way of life that is increasingly dependent on virtual interaction. The coronavirus pandemic has forced a retreat into a socio-cultural and economic life mitigated by digital networking far more than geography or civic infrastructure – a life where cops and guns and physical barriers are impotent as a security framework.

That said, this isn’t a short-lived dynamic. Many experts believe, quite reasonably, that the process we are witnessing right now isn’t a temporary phenomenon, but a situationally augmented acceleration of trends that were inevitable in the big-picture long-term evolution of economic and social agency.

As such, smart money has started to migrate into the cybersecurity space because it holds a necessary piece of that puzzle.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at some of the more interesting opportunities in cybersecurity stocks: FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS), Cyberloq Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CLOQ, and Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) is one of the most widely followed names in the space. But shares have lagged those of other cybersecurity stocks in recent action, despite booking gains of as much as 50% from their March lows.

The company provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks.

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE )provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

It also offers security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, and FireEye Helix platform; and forensics and investigation products, such as Threat Analytics Platform and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances.

In addition, the company provides Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution and managed Defense/FireEye-as-a-Service offering; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services.

FEYE shares have been moving higher over the past week overall, pushing about 5% to the upside on above average trading volume.

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) managed to rope in revenues totaling $224.7M in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data — a figure that represents a rate of top line growth of 6.7%, as compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($980M against $818.4M).

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) offers a solution that connects users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations. Its “Zscaler Private Access” platform is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

The company’s platform includes Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Nanolog Server modules. Zscaler, Inc. serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services.

ZS shares have been marching higher in recent action, up something like 7% in that time. Shares of the stock are up roughly 15% over the past month.

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) pulled in sales of $101.3M in its last reported quarterly financials, representing top line growth of 36.3%. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($384.9M against $303.7M).

Cyberloq Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLOQ) is a development-stage technology company that focuses on fraud prevention and credit management primarily through an innovative authentication framework. And it is starting to see traction with new clients and partners, suggesting its robust 450% y/y top line growth may even show acceleration in the months ahead.

To wit: The company just announced a new collaboration with Transact Payments Malta Ltd., a division of Transact Payments Ltd. located in Europe. According to the release, E-commerce merchants are expected to lose $25 billion to online payment fraud by 2024, according to Juniper Research. The COVID-19 global pandemic continues to fuel the popularity of e-commerce, in turn driving heightened demand for technologies to eliminate fraud and enable secure transactions. For consumers and merchants, secure online payments are vital for the success of e-commerce.

CLOQ offers precisely such a solution. In fact, because it adds another layer to the equation – “geofencing” – the company’s solution may be more effective than most more established authentication systems, paving the way for a potential jump in market share as it gains further traction.

CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology, enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and Turnscor, a Web-based proprietary software platform, which allows its customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes.

CyberloQ keeps user’s sensitive Personal Identifiable Information (PII) in “non-active” status, only accessible through a secure authentication process. Utilizing elements of a user’s PIN – in combination with the unique MEID or UDID of the mobile device – CyberloQ creates a robust perimeter that prevents would-be hackers from activating user’s accounts. Leveraging Google’s geolocation service, CyberloQ creates a virtual boundary – otherwise known as a Geofence – around each user and their confidential information.

Its Geofencing functionality is compatible with the latest wireless technology, including cellular networks, Bluetooth, and WiFi. Whether it’s a designated perimeter over a city, building, if a user’s designated Geofenced cyber perimeter is breached, the account is immediately disabled.

Cyberloq Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLOQ) shares have been moving higher over the past week overall, pushing about 25% to the upside on above average trading volume. Shares of the stock have powered higher over the past month, rallying roughly 58% in that time on strong overall action.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) generated sales of $152.1M, according to information released in the company’s most recent quarterly financial report. That adds up to a sequential quarter-over-quarter growth rate of 21.6% on the top line. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($912.1M against $493.1M).

The company is a cloud-delivered solution pathway for next-generation endpoint protection, with distribution globally, including in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom.

It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today’s most sophisticated attacks.

The company primarily sells its platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

If you’re long Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD), then you’re liking how the stock has responded to the announcement. CRWD shares have been moving higher over the past week overall, pushing about 6% to the upside on above average trading volume. Shares of the stock have powered higher over the past month, rallying roughly 25% in that time on strong overall action.