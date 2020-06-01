Since Covid-19 hit the world a few months ago, everything came to a standstill. The virus has been spreading like bushfire occasion lockdowns, both local and international. And despite all the measures to help reduce its spread, people have continued to die in big numbers. This the reason why AstraZeneca plc. (NYSE:AZN) in conjunction with Oxford University has taken the leading steps of developing a vaccine.

According to the company’s executive, Mene Pangalos, they have already completed the initial trial, which engaged more than 1,000 volunteers aged 18-55. Phase two is underway and will have three trials of the vaccine. The trial will engage 10,000 adults and children in Britain before moving to phase three for people older than 56 years and children of 5 to 12 years.

But We Must Move With Speed and Also Demonstrate That the Vaccine Will Work

This is according to CEO Pascal Soriot. Speaking on an online press briefing, he said, “We are running against time. We are seeing already in Europe the disease is declining. Very soon the disease intensity will be low, and it will become difficult, so we have to move very quickly.”

Soriot says that they have received an order of 100 million doses of vaccine from the British government. He says that they hopeful of being able them starting in September for vaccination. To get an authentic signal on the vaccine’s effectiveness, researchers say they would prefer having the trials on healthcare staff and other public-facing workers.

The first indicator of the effectiveness is expected to come in June or July, and according to Soriot, there is no reason why the vaccine will not work. The positive results are expected to set a pace for late-stage trials in several countries.

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) Takes the Move of Producing a Genetic Coronavirus Vaccine

The Swiss drugmaker has joined the global race of the many pharmaceuticals, the likes of Merk, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) developing coronavirus vaccine. The company has entered into a deal with Massachusetts researchers, and besides, it is uniquely positioned, thanks to its 1 million square feet of manufacturing capability.