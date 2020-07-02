DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has launched its independent Casino app in New Jersey, leveraging its in-house tech just like its Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy offering.

The company leveraged its tech to create an all-inclusive product suite in the DraftKings Casino App that will offer a lively gaming experience. The App is expected to feature revamped classic games, including Roulette and Blackjack, as well as a new collection that is only found on DraftKings.

Launch of new Casino app backed by research

Jason March, the company’s VP of Gaming, stated that they are delighted to break ground in the gaming space with the launch of a DraftKings Casino app. This will be DraftKing’s first perennial product operating year-round, notwithstanding the annual sports calendars. March added that following the company’s debut in New Jersey, they are looking forward to enhanced innovations as well as expansion nationwide to jurisdictions where regulations permit. The company wants to position itself as holistic gaming as well as entertainment experience provider.

A recent study by the company established that almost 70% of its new Casino customers’ first bets were on DraftKings branded games. This exemplified the current demand and appetite for modernizing customer experience with completely designed to scale games and easily personalized user interface. Despite the DraftKings Casino being embedded in the Sportsbook app since 2018 in New Jersey, the standalone App was a result of comprehensive research since it relates to a wider customer base.

Casino app to offer third party games

Besides the most common table and slots games found in the DraftKings Casino, the Casino app will equally offer third party games. Some of the third party providers include Scientific Games, Slingo, International Gaming Technology as many more. Another advantage with the Casino app will be access to the conventional DraftKings Live Studio that operates 24 hours a day.

DraftKings, a gaming and digital sports entertainment company, is a National Council on Problem Gambling Platinum member. The company is dedicated to offering top responsible gaming practices with the right resources to customers.