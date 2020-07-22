Although Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is still recovering from the recent hack on accounts of high profile figures, it is still moving forward with the launch of the developer API’s latest version. This comes as the FBI commences investigations about the attack as privacy concerns grow, the platform’s vulnerability poses broader risks to security.

Twitter to launch the API V2 this week

The company announced its latest Twitter API v2 that was built from scratch. This new foundation that has been recreated for the first time in eight years incorporates some of the features that were not in the previous API. Some of the new features include pinned tweets, poll results in tweets, conversation threading, spam filtering, search query language, and powerful steam filtering. The company claims that the new API has been designed to release new functionality quicker than in the past years.

Twitter claimed that the Wednesday hack didn’t have anything to do with the new API that it planned to turn on later and shelved the plans to later this week. The company will now launch APIv2 as well as other things like documentation, new support center, and blog posts this week. API v2 will introduce several access levels to replace the tiered system in API v1.1.

FBI probing Twitter hack

The severity of Wednesday’s hack raised concerns among legislators and administration officials who are calling for investigations. FBI contacted cyber services company Unit 221b’s chief research officer Allison Nixon regarding the Twitter hack. Equally, Chainalysis Inc., a blockchain analysis, indicated that already some federal enforcement agencies have contacted it about the matter. FBI spokeswoman acknowledged that the bureau was aware of the hack but couldn’t confirm if they are probing it.

Wednesday’s hack targeted Twitter accounts of high profile figures like Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Apple, Google, and other companies. It exposed the problem the company has severally faced with even midlevel insiders having access to technological sanctum, which exposes sensitive data to risks.