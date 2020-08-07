Pure Harvest Hemp Inc., an auxiliary of Pure Harvest Corporate Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PHCG) (PHCGI), entered a pact with Sculpted MD Health Clinics to sell its elevated harvest CBD products. As per the terms of the deal, Sculpted MD will offer elevated harvest CBD products through its health clinics chain.

Elevated harvest CBD products in four health clinics

Sculpted MD and Pure Harvest Hemp will introduce Elevated harvest CBD products initially in four health clinics of Sculpted MD. After the pilot program is successful, Sculpted MD will unveil Elevated harvest CBD products in balance health clinics. Sculpted MD engages in offering professional medical services in Wyoming and Colorado.

Aggressive expansion plan

CEO of Pure Harvest Hemp, Daniel Garza, said the company is excited to partner with Sculpted MD because its clientele perfectly matches its product line. The aggressive expansion plan of Sculpted MD will help both firms ramp up sales and derive rich dividends.

Amends articles of incorporation

Pure Harvest Cannabis Group altered its name to Pure Corporate Group Inc by amending articles of incorporation to reflect its interests in several high growth industries. The name change will be effective in the OTC Markets subject to the approval of FINRA. However, it will continue to trade under the same ticker ‘PHCG.’

CEO of Pure Harvest Group, Matthew Gregarek, said the name change reflects its evolving business plan. The company is exploring opportunities in sectors that offer higher growth going forward. He further said its presence in the production and cannabis sectors is creating more opportunities for partnerships, cross-marketing, and development.

Acquires EdenFlo, LLC

PHCGI took over EdenFlo LLC, which engages in the manufacture of CBD concentrates and extracts, in stock and cash deal on April 24, 2020. Following the takeover, PHCGI adds significant cannabidiol distribution and manufacturing company to its portfolio.

Aurora, Colorado-based EdenFlo, established a significant footprint in the global market for cannabidiol under the trademarks – Love Farm, Wild Pet Blends, and Elevated Harvest. The company uses the latest manufacturing techniques and practices to offer high-quality products.

EdenFlo yearns to supply cannabidiol for Pure Harvest Brands. It also plans to work with partners to provide white label CBD products. The company’s product line consists of gel caps, drinks, gummies, lotions, tinctures, CBD pet products, capsules, and skin creams.