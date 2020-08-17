Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and PG&E have started constructing the world’s largest energy storage system. The record-setting system will inject up to 730 megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy into the electric grid using 256 of Tesla’s lithium-ion (Li-ion) Megapacks. According to Tesla, the two companies will have an option to upgrade the Moss Landing (Monterey) California-based facility to 1.2-gigawatt-hours. This way, it could offer power to every home in Francisco for six hours.

A shift from hydrocarbons-based power systems

The two companies are expected to complete construction of the facility in 2021. Both companies will maintain the power plan, although PG&E will retain ownership. The construction of mega-storage plants around the represents a shift from hydrocarbon-based power systems.

“Battery energy storage plays an integral role in enhancing overall electric grid efficiency and reliability, integrating renewable resources while reducing reliance on fossil fuel generation,” said Fong Wan, a senior vice president at PG&E.

After installation, the company intends to embark on another phase of upgrading then facility to 1.2 GW capacity. This will make the plant up to ten times larger than Australia’s Hornsdale Power station, also developed by Tesla.

Offering alternative sources of energy

The Moss Landing-based energy plant is designed to offer relief to the grid due to growing power demand. The plant will also offer an alternative source of renewable energy that is much more sustainable. According to PG&E, Tesla’s Megapack system will save consumers over $100 million through the project’s 20-year lifespan.

Tesla Expanding Solar Roof Installations Across New York State

Tesla has ramped up production of Version 3 of the Solar Roof tiles in late 2018 and early 2019 as it seeks to expand installations across New York and other parts in the country. Tesla installations include those in Ulster County, New York, and others in Orange and Westchester.

Version 3 of Tesla’s Solar Roof tiles do not require the installer to cut the glass tiles to fit on site. This helps reduce the chances of post-installation microfractures.