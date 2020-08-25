Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) works on a sensor that can detect children left behind a hot car. The company has submitted applications for approvals of the technology to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The new technology will use unlicensed radar sensors with a high wavelength that is allowed under existing rules.

The short-range interactive motion-sensing device will also be used to boost the cars’ theft-prevention systems. In the new technology, Tesla will use three receive antennas and four transmit driven by a radar front-end unit. The Californian automaker says they have used millimeter-wave radar technology because it has several advantages over other sensing systems.

The company said that the new technology will offer depth perception and will be able to see through soft materials covering a small kid. In addition, Tesla has indicated that its technology will minimize the risk of pediatric vehicular heatstroke. The company also noted that technology will protect children from injury through seatbelt reminders, advanced airbag deployment, and theft prevention systems.

Using sensors to measure body size

Tesla says the new technology will be used to measure body size to differentiate children from adults. According to the company, this will help improve the airbag deployment system in the event of a crash.

The company says the new technology is backed up by data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which found that more than 50 children died due to being left behind hot cars in 2018 and 2019. The FCC has called for public comments on the company’s request and will run through September 21st.

Tesla already has security features that use the interiors and exterior sensors. For drivers who want to leave their pets behind for some time, Tesla has included the Dog Mode that ensures a comfortable temperature for the pet. The Dog Mode will display a message for passerby on the jumbo display at the center. On the other hand, Sentry Mode is the car’s self-guarding system and uses exterior cameras to monitor movements in the surroundings and identify potential threats.