SC Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) bills itself as a diversified financial player. But, in reality, this is all about the Strattner Technologies LLC, which is a communications technology company that has started to get real traction.

The company already has powerful relationships in place with major players, including The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a recent contract on emergency alert systems. It has also built a serious satellite communications strategy.

And now it looks like the company is broadening its reach into the cellular communications space.

Going Cellular

In the most recent release from SC Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG), Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq:TEUM), a global cloud communications platform company, announced that it has partnered with Strattner to launch the Strattner Voice brand, which is a GSM cellular network complementing its satellite communications network Strattner.Space.

According to the release, Strattner Technologies will utilize Pareteum’s Experience Cloud platform to enter the mobile communications market with the mission to reconnect Americans with their friends, family, and business associates both in the US and across the world, in these pandemic times. Strattner is bridging the gap between cellular and satellite networks on a single smartphone device. Strattner.Space, the Satellite communications division of the company, has strategically combined with Strattner Cellular division to bring this product solution to market.

David Blunk, CTO of Strattner Group stated, “We are very excited about the opportunity to go to market with a unified cellular solution that integrates rural market coverage on satellite technology.”

Why and How

As noted above, SC Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) has already established a satcom strategy, including its commercialization agreement with satellite-smartphone manufacturer AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88) (OTC:ATCLF) to continue to establish the breadth of its infrastructure.

Strattner Technologies provides commercialization to AdvanceTC products to provide satellite voice, text, data and push-to-talk (PTT) plans to the first 1 million devices including but not limited to its current Xplore X7 model via the https://Strattner.Space platform.

The Xplore 7 is the world’s first FCC/SIRIM certified rugged satellite-smartphone with 4G LTE, satellite messaging and emergency button device which received authorization by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2019. Under that prior agreement with AdvanceTC, the minimum order quantity for the Xplore X7 will be 2,000 units.

Now, in this new agreement, Strattner is positioning itself to fill the gaps in rural areas with continuous mobile coverage through bridging the gap between cellular and satellite networks on a single smartphone device.

To do that, it will make use of the Pareteum Experience Cloud, which delivers connected services in over 200 territories worldwide and its reach continues to expand.

According to information provided in company communications, the Pareteum Experience Cloud enables a host of powerful mobility, customer engagement, analytics, and intelligence services over the world’s largest unified global network. This includes global Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, inflight Wi-Fi service, application-to-person (A2P) messaging, location intelligence, and more. The platform’s SaaS model enables rapid time to market for service launches and expansions and allows brands to pay-as-they-scale.

“We are thrilled to partner with Strattner Technologies to help launch their Mobile Virtual Network through our robust Experience Cloud platform,” said Bart Weijermars, Pareteum’s CEO. “The Pareteum Experience Cloud provides the flexibility and scalability to power a diverse range of services that will enable Strattner to enter the mobile communications market.