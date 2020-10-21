One of the most interesting stories on the OTC just got more interesting with breaking news this morning that B2Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:BTDG) has received major investment interest and funding from Triton Funds, the nation’s largest student venture investment fund, for an investment by Triton in the Company’s common equity of as much as $5 million.

This news follows news from B2 earlier this week that its live pay-per-view MMA event in Kentucky over the past weekend was sold-out and set a new company record for total PPV sales.

BTDG has had a string of similarly successful events over recent months, which has helped to bolster in shares. The jump in PPV sales can also be attributed to the company’s new B2InstaStore marketing model, which allows fans, fighters, and followers to set up their own payment portals and post them on social media, collecting sales for the company and getting a piece of the action for their trouble.

The strategy has driven consistently rising interest in B2 PPV tickets in recent events.

Enter Triton

This forms the backdrop for this morning’s headlines from B2Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:BTDG).

According to the release, Triton has agreed to invest up to $2.5 million in common stock of B2Digital through the purchase of shares the Company has agreed to sell to Triton, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the CSPA. In addition, in connection with the CSPA, Triton may invest up to an additional $2.5 million pursuant to warrant agreements.

Triton is primarily focused on investments that will have a lasting positive impact on the Millennial generation with a portfolio of both private and public companies.

Ashkan Mapar, Principal and Portfolio Manager at Triton Funds, commented, “After speaking with management, running due diligence on their business model, and watching their live events, we feel confident that B2Digital is merely at the ground level with vast potential for growth over the next couple of years. It’s not often when you see a publicly traded company in the lower middle market constantly putting on professional live events weekend after weekend for a sport that is expected to rapidly grow, but with BTDG you have exactly that. This is one of the most exciting investments for Triton Funds this year and we are happy to be one of the company’s financial and strategic partners.”

Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital, added, “Triton is a tremendous source of capital that will help B2 drive future growth and the further development of our model and our overarching strategic vision as a vertically integrated live sports media ecosystem helping to generate the future stars of mixed martial arts. This investment represents a strong vote of confidence from Millennial and Gen-Z investors, and we look forward to proving them right over coming years.”

Triton Funds is the nation’s largest student venture investment fund, managed entirely by students from UC San Diego located in Southern California. With $25M AUM, Triton Funds has taken an active part in both the San Diego ecosystem and nationwide, focusing on investments that will have a lasting positive impact on the Millennial generation with a portfolio of both private and public companies. According to its materials, the aim of Triton Funds is to create a student learning platform that will provide real-world experience and help bridge the gap between a STEM dominated university and Wall Street, helping students jumpstart their careers in finance, while providing strategic capitalization, business development support, and engineered exits to organizations with a viable future in the modern economy.

