Mixed Martial Arts, as a sport, is growing perhaps faster than any other major sport. Inside that ecosystem, there are various roles and niches. One of the most interesting is the development league.

Droves of young and aspiring fighters are coming up as “gym rats” with an attitude and a dream. And there’s one company out there that is most powerfully positioned to capitalize on that equation: B2Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:BTDG).

The company styles itself as “the premier development league” for the UFC, and that status is showing through in its recent events, with PPV sales growing as people search for entertaining live sports.

But the story is even more interesting because the company has lined up an innovative engine to drive those sales and capitalize on the strangeness of the current pandemic context. Behold! These guys seem to have figured something out.

The “InstaStore” Approach

One of the most interesting things that B2Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:BTDG) is doing to get these results is something it calls the B2InstaStore, which amounts to a platform that empowers its most enthusiastic fighters, fans, and followers to basically volunteer to help market its events.

Naturally, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. And the company knows this. As such, it gives InstaStore account holders a piece of the action, distributing a share of its sales to the folks who go out there in the social media world and make sales for B2 Fighting Series events.

According to a recent release, those interested in taking part can simply navigate to www.b2instastore.com to sign up. It’s free, and you will receive a link to your very own affiliate marketing “Storefront” Link by email within seconds. You can then post this link on the pages of your own social media network. If your friends use it to buy tickets to watch B2 LIVE Pay-Per-View Events, you receive a commission for each sale.

“The B2 Instastore feature is really something we feel has the potential to revolutionize the live-event PPV marketing game,” remarked Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital. “Imagine all of your fans and followers deciding to become a giant distributed affiliate marketing team helping you sell tickets to your event. The technology is seamless. We are already seeing a strong response. And the timing couldn’t be better – having this system up and fully functional ahead of our first major event in the busy B2 Fighting Series Fall Season carries the potential to provide us with a defining boost in the months ahead.”

At this point, it seems to be working. The company is seeing increasing PPV sales, and sales coming from its InstaStore accounts are taking over a growing percentage of those sales, suggesting that this strategy is having a material impact on the company’s ability to grow its sales with each passing event.

Strikehard 56

The latest example of this trend happened over the weekend as its Strikehard 56 event in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, went off without a hitch and brought in another big night of success for B2Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:BTDG).

According to the company, the event was sold-out for limited in-person seating and drove strong pay-per-view sales. Highlights from the night featured the crowning of a new Strikehard Amateur Heavyweight Champion, as undefeated rising star, Antwan Phillips, handed previously undefeated Cam Kinzig his first loss to earn the title. In the evening’s Main Event, Canada’s Zackery Powell defeated Yemi Oduwole in an action-packed three-round instant classic.

“SHP56 was another tremendous fight night success: the fighters put on a great show and continued to develop toward future stardom, the fans got everything they were looking for and more, and B2Digital had another very successful event, with strong PPV ticket sales powered by our B2InstaStore platform model,” commented Bell. “With more than half of our B2 Fighting Series fall season still in front of us, we have figured out how to win in this strange environment, and we will continue to expand our reach and visibility. The product is unique and powerful, and we are finding new and better ways to get it in front of as many eyeballs as possible.”

B2Digital is reportedly headed next to Bowling Green, Kentucky, for HRMMA 115 on October 17 – just six days from now. The trend suggests another success ahead. We would suggest imagining what this implies for the company after the world returns to some version of “normal” ahead.

When everyone is put to the test, some perish, and others thrive. As far as we can tell, B2Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:BTDG) appears to be thriving, which bodes well for the company around the next corner.

COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE: Section 17(b) of the 1933 Act requires publishers to disclose who paid them, the amount, and the type of payment. In order to be in full compliance with the Securities Act of 1933, Section 17(b): Tiger Global Management Partners LLC has compensated a third party to produce and present weekly content for various companies for the publication. For more information, please click here. In addition, this article is part of JournalTranscript.com Networks. Read the JournalTranscript.com Networks Disclaimer.