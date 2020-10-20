Draftkings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has entered a multi-year agreement with Turner Sports. The deal makes the sports gaming and entertainment company the daily fantasy sports and sportsbook providers across Bleacher Reports and Turner Sports properties except for NBA programming.

DraftKings to offer sports betting info on Turner channels

The agreement, which comes at the back of mega deals in recent weeks, including one with Michael Jordan, will see DraftKings offer sports betting info and daily fantasy sports on Turner Sports and Bleacher Reports digital channels that include B/R app. The expected integrations will include personalized content segments, daily fantasy statistics DraftKings’ betting odds, personalized automated alerts, original content, and editorial across B/R channels. This includes B/R Betting vertical, the most engaged online sports media brand in the betting sector.

Ezra Kucharz, the chief Business officer of DraftKings, said that regulated betting is increasingly becoming popular in modern sports, and the collaboration with Turner Sports enhances the reach of their content and products to engage more fans. Kucharz said that the Turner Sports platforms offer exceptional content considering they are continually captivating their audiences. He said that the Medium of Turner Sports aligns with that of the company, and they are looking forward to offering a seamless experience to viewers and readers while at the same time widening the visibility of DraftKings.

Sports betting is a burgeoning industry in the US

The agreement excludes content on the NBA since the network already has a separate deal with rival FanDuel for the integration of content into Turner Sports’ NBA games. The company is focused on brand exposure and has been securing partnerships with various entities like Chicago cubs, the New York Giants, and ESPN. DraftKings is fighting for more market share in the burgeoning sports betting industry in the US.

Already 18 states in the US, including Washington DC, permit online betting, and four states have legalized wagering in sports, but they are yet to be operational. Also, six states that include Massachusetts, where the company is based, are in engaging with the possibility of allowing sports betting.