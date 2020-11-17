Automotive dealership software, documents and professional service provider, The Reynolds and Reynolds Company has picked financial tech leader FIS® (NYSE:FIS) as its exclusive payments provider. FIS is popular for offering real-time fintech support for banks, merchants and capital markets globally through the processing of transactions instantly.

Reynolds and Reynolds integrating Worldpay to its payment processing solution ReyPAY®

According to the multiyear agreement, FIS’s Worldpay will assume all payment processing activities for the company’s integrated payment service ReyPAY®. Reynolds and Reynolds offer automotive dealerships a solution to help them deliver better business results and enhanced customer experience through ReyPAY. The solution offers convenient, fast and contactless payment services for automotive dealers and their clients. ReyPAY® will now have dynamic reporting and cloud-based data security from Worldpay, which will help in better management of payment operations.

The partnership will support the expansion of payment processing initiatives in North America. Through the Worldpay collaboration, Reynolds and Reynolds’s dealership clients will benefit from new accounting capabilities that include the ability to manage the payment process efficiently. Also, it will enhance the streamlining of payment and reconciliation processes.

Enhanced customer experience for dealerships

Jon Strawburg, Reynolds and Reynolds’s VP product management said that ReyPAY is vital in the Reynolds Retail Management System. The solution delivers enhanced consumer experience that dealership customers want. Strawburg added that the company is confident in Worldpay’s innovation to transform payment processes for the future. He said that this was the kind of partnership that Reynolds and Reynolds is confident to lead into operational excellence and accelerated time-to-revenue for dealers to the greater convenience of their customers.

Dan Barnes, FIS’ North American and International Merchant Solutions Head, said that the company is working with Reynolds and Reynolds to deliver enhanced payments experiences for car dealerships and their clients seamlessly and securely. Barnes said that Reynolds and Reynolds has a vast excellence history in the automotive dealership sector and they are working to collectively help in modernizing the everyday operations of dealers with innovative payment and accounting processes.