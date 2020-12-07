Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) has unveiled a new cloud-based tool to help corporate customers understand where data is spread across their operations and if they are completing with data privacy laws.

Microsoft unveils Azure Purview

The company, which is popular for the Windows operating system and other applications like Office, has built a massive cloud computing business. Microsoft cloud helps in storage and processing vast throngs of data for corporate clients. Last year the company unveiled a tool referred to as Azure Synapses. The tool is vital for companies such as FedEx who use it in analyzing the flow of more than 16 million packages per day.

Interestingly, data storage has become very big for most companies, and in most instances, it is distributed globally in different countries. Because of the need to quickly find specific data when looking, Microsoft is unveiling an Azure Purview tool, which will help firms pinpoint precisely the kind of data they have and where to find it. Most importantly, the tool will be helpful in risk management and data privacy officials. Microsoft Azure Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Vice president John Chirapurath said that the tool would help the officer ensure companies comply with regulations such as The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.

New tool uses AI to draw insights

Chirapurath said that generating insights from data is one thing, but it is also another thing to question the data itself. He added that some of the things officials will ponder about are using the data they collect and whether the use will be fair and responsible usage. Although this sounds like esoteric terms, they are crucial in how modern business runs, and one should trust the data they have.

The company indicated that already some corporate customers are using the services. The new tool employs IA in detecting regulated its sensitive data and automatically masks it. For instance, the tool can redact data on European customers from sales reports to US employees who are ineligible to access the data.