The Biden administration is off with a bang, signing executive orders and powering a clear inflection on a policy basis, especially with respect to environmental issues. The core of the shift thus far is Biden’s pledge to drive nearly a half-trillion into clean energy over his first term, which would double the funding – in today’s money – that the US federal government splashed into the space program in the 60’s and 70’s.

In other words, it’s nothing to sneeze at.

That formed the narrative foundation for Monday’s further announcement that the Biden administration plans to replace combustion vehicles in government fleets with electric vehicles. According to multiple sources, the president’s order comes as automakers plan a massive shift to electric SUVs, trucks, and delivery vans.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of the most interesting stocks focused on the EV Battery market, including: BYD Company ADR (OTCMKTS:BYDDY), KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KULR), and Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK).

BYD Company ADR (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) trumpets itself as a company established in February 1995 that specializes in IT, automobile, and new energy initiatives. Simply put, BYD claims to be the largest supplier of rechargeable batteries on the planet and has the largest market share for Nickel-cadmium batteries, handset Li-ion batteries, cell-phone chargers, and keypads worldwide.

The company touts itself as the largest supplier of rechargeable batteries and has the second largest market share for cell-phone shells in the world.

BYD Company ADR (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) continues to grow. According to the China Passenger Car Association, around 169,000 New Energy Vehicles (BEVs, PHEVs and FCEVs) were sold in China in November, 136.5 per cent more than in the same month last year.

Most electric vehicles sold last month were SAIC GM Wuling (SGMW), BYD and Tesla. The three automakers account for nearly half of the country’s NEV sales: SAIC GM Wuling reported 36,070 electric vehicles sold in November, BYD 26,015 units and Tesla 21,604 electric cars. According to media reports, BYD represents a 138 per cent improvement over the same month last year.

And the stock has been acting well over recent days, up something like 18% in that time.

BYD Company ADR (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) generated sales of $64B, according to information released in the company’s most recent quarterly financial report. That adds up to a sequential quarter-over-quarter growth rate of -8.1% on the top line. In addition, the company is battling some balance sheet hurdles, with cash levels struggling to keep up with current liabilities ($14.5B against $111.1B, respectively).

BYD is also backed by Warren Buffet. And one of its major co-founders, Mr. Xia Zuoquan, is on the Advisory Board of our next play, KULR, which trades at a significantly cheaper level.

KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. It is basically a hedge for L-Ion battery technology by removing downside risk for EV manufacturers through shifting odds on negative events.

As noted above, the company’s Advisory Board features the co-founder of BYD, which was covered on CNBC and logged via BusinessWire.

The company offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes. Its technologies are used in electric vehicles and autonomous driving systems, artificial intelligence and cloud computing, and energy storage and 5G communication technologies.

KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KULR) most recently announced that it has provided thermal management design services to a global Tier-1 manufacturer of aerospace and defense technology to improve thermal subsystems needed for increased performance of hypersonic weapons.

“As the national need for long-range airborne vehicles grows, and commercial demonstrations like Space X continue to show the viability of reusable space and sub-orbital vehicles, active and passive heat management become increasingly critical elements to mission success,” says Dave Harden, founder and CEO of The Outpost and KULR advisory board member. “KULR’s closed loop core cooling technology, along with its problem-solving team, are rapidly establishing themselves as essential building blocks for hypersonics, space vehicles, long range stand-off weapons and long loiter drones.”

And the stock has been acting well over recent days, up something like 21% in that time.

KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KULR) managed to rope in strong revenues totaling during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data, but this is an early-stage more speculative player, with growing exposure and a widening base of core industry ties. The big commercial performance is still out in front of this one provided the execution is there.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) promulgates itself as a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network, EV charging equipment, and EV charging services.

The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) recently announced that it has signed an exclusive 5-year contract with two 5-year renewal options for the deployment of 20 Blink-owned IQ 200 units at four Blessing Health System locations in Quincy, Illinois.

“People from communities throughout the Tri-state area come to Quincy daily to access Blessing Health System providers and services, and to see hospitalized loved ones,” said Maureen Kahn, RN, MHA, MSN, president/chief executive officer, Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital. “With vehicle charging stations not yet as common in our region as they are in larger cities, this new service will add an important level of convenience for patients and other customers.

The stock has suffered a bit of late, with shares of BLNK taking a hit in recent action, down about -3% over the past week. Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) pulled in sales of $905K in its last reported quarterly financials, representing top line growth of 18.4%. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($14.9M against $6.2M).