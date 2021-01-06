Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) has announced plans to redesign its Windows operating system in 2021 in what it has referred to as “sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows experiences.” This is as per a job listing the company posted recently advertising for a software engineer for the Windows Core User Experiences team.

Microsoft posts job for engineer Windows rejuvenation

According to the ad, the software engineer will work with the company’s key platform OEM partners and Surface in orchestrating and delivering sweeping visual rejuvenation of windows experiences. This will signal to customers that Windows is Back and also ensure that the OS offers to use the best experiences. The company removed references to the “sweeping visual rejuvenation” after Windows enthusiasts spotted the listing.

For years Microsoft has been touting the visual rejuvenation of Windows 10 and thanks to the Fluent Design system there is word that the company plans big user interface changes for the OS this year. The Windows 10 changes include an overhaul of the File Explorer, Start menu, and inbuilt apps to give them a modern look and offer a consistent user-interface between software. Windows Central first reported the user-interface changes in October 2020. Other changes could include updates to buttons, sliders, and controls in Windows and apps running on the operating system.

Microsoft enhancing tablet experience

The company is focused on enhancing its tablet mode experience, especially how devices like the Surface line switch between touch-based interactions and mouse/trackpad usage. The company has been working to enhance its UI consistency and most of the changes are in Windows 10X. Microsoft also introduced new Windows 10 icons almost a year ago with minor tweaks to the Start menu months later.

Interestingly all the changes come as the company has indicated renewed Windows interest. In October Surface chief Panos Panay took the responsibility of looking after Windows having teased additional Windows 10 I changes the previous year. With the increase in Windows usage due to the pandemic it seems like the company could be ready ever to rejuvenate its OS and offer enhanced UI experiences.