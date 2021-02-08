Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is looking to introduce its version of Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Tracking Transparency feature which allows users to decide whether apps can track their activity according to people familiar with the issue. This is a sign that the tech sector could be embracing user privacy slowly.

Google plans to introduce an anti-tracking feature in Android

The company is planning to develop an anti-tracking feature for Android which will give users the power to opt-in if they want apps to track their activity for targeted advertising. However, Google has not confirmed if indeed it is developing an anti-tracking feature for Android. But a statement from the company’s spokesperson indicated that the company was considering ways of raising the bar on privacy at the same time promoting a healthy, advertising ecosystem.

Internally, Google has been in discussion in ways of limiting data collection and cross-app tracking on Android. However, the way the search engine is considering will be less stringent than Apples’ App tracking Transparency feature according to sources that sought anonymity.

The tech giant wants to balance growing privacy demands from consumers with advertisers and developer’s financial needs. The company has sought stakeholder’s input and it is also developing a new web-browsing privacy standard called the Privacy Sandbox. With over $100 billion digital ad sales annually, the Alphabet Inc. unit has vested interest in helping partners to generate revenue through targeted ads to Android users as well as measuring the performance of ad campaigns.

Apple introduced the App Tracking Transparency feature

Apple became the first company to announce changes in the tracking of user activity on its iOS and iPad through the launch of the App Tracking Transparency feature. With the feature users can opt not to be tracked by advertisers and app developers will not do anything as the IDFA will be off. The iPhone maker is planning to police developers through audits and other ways as it enforces the features, which includes possible suspension or banning of some apps from the App Store for those that don’t comply.