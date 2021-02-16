Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has signed a deal with Australia’s largest news media business, Seven West Media to pay for journalism. The deal announced on Monday comes ahead of the country’s vote of draft laws that will force tech giants to pay media outlets for news.

Seven West Media signs pay deal with Google

The Australian print, broadcast television, and online publishing company and Google signed the long-term partnership with Google following discussions over the weekend between ministers and media executives. Australian ministers held discussions with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Seven West Media CEO, Kerry Stokes thanked the Australian competition regulator and the government for the draft law that parliament expects to consider on Tuesday. In a statement, Stokes said that the outstanding leadership on the implementation of the draft proposal on journalism bargaining code helped the company to conclude discussions with Google which will lead to fair payment and sustainability of the company’s digital future. He added that the partnership with Google acknowledges the value of original and quality journalism in the country and specific regional areas.

Google signs deal under News Showcase model

The companies signed the deal under Google’s News Showcase model. Since the launch of News Showcase in October, Google has signed pay deals with over 450 publishers globally. Last week the search engine giant indicated that it had started paying seven smaller Australian websites.

Mel Silva, Google’s regional director stated that they are delighted to support trusted, quality, and original journalism. Silva said that are excited to have Seven West media on board as a leading Australian publisher joining News Showcase. She added that the deal was a massive investment for the company in journalism beyond metro areas to smaller communities.

However, neither company has confirmed the value of the deal but rival media firm Nine Entertainment indicated that it is worth around $23 million per year. Medial lecturer at Swinburne University Belinda Barnet said that the News Showcase deal is a consolation price as it does not include Google search engine linked news.