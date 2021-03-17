The narrative in the solar space is both highly variable and very stable. On the one hand, the rules keep changing and stocks in the space keep reacting. But state-by-state rules are also important.

This week, we found out that a possible alteration to California solar rules might damage the prospects of solar installers and developers in the state. Specifically, 3 big utilities in the state proposed new charges and a reduction in a key benefit for solar customers.

PG&E (PCG), Southern California Edison, and San Diego Gas & Electric requested a charge to customers who have solar panels monthly fees: both a flat charge and a “grid access” charge per kilowatt.

That hit the space. But the longer-term prospects still point the other way, meaning that any dip might be a valuable opportunity.

With that in mind, we take a closer look at some of the more interesting names in the solar energy space, including: Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY), Green Stream Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:GSFI), and SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) bills itself as a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world’s largest manufacturers of ground-mounting systems.

With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company’s focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry’s best returns.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) recently announced that a stockholder of the Company controlled by Oaktree Capital (the “Selling Stockholder”) has commenced an underwritten public offering of 31,054,971 shares of the Company’s common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the release, additionally, the Selling Stockholder intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,420,486 shares of the Company’s common stock. In conjunction with announcing the public offering, the Company is also providing certain business updates as described in more detail below. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “ARRY.”

The context for this announcement is a bit of a bid, with shares acting well over the past five days, up about 3% in that timeframe.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) had no reported sales in its last quarterly financial data. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($361.3M against $0).

Green Stream Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:GSFI) targets commercial property owners with a surplus of rooftop or sky-facing square footage space for installation of photovoltaic systems to harness energy access at prices outcompeting local utility pricing.

GSFI uses solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) or equipment leasing arrangements with the property owners, and benefits from marginal efficiencies as well as various federal or state tax credits, regulatory agency rebates, and long-term revenue streams generated from the sale of the harnessed electricity.

Green Stream Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:GSFI) most recently announced that it meets eligibility requirements to apply to trade on OTC Markets’ OTCQB® Venture Market and is preparing for application to list in the coming weeks.

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. CEO James DiPrima states, “We are thrilled to have eliminated debt on the books, improved overall shareholder accessibility via our new transfer agent, Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer Co., and operations are moving full speed ahead on our major projects such as 160 Imlay Street in NY. We are now organizing all necessary steps to make application with OTC Markets for the thriving OTCQB® in the coming weeks.”

Shares of the stock have been pulling back of late, but the company continues to pile up interesting catalysts. The pullback could offer an important opportunity at current levels, which are aligned with the stock’s long-term 200-day moving average.

Green Stream Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:GSFI) has put in place a clear pathway to potential growth and strong results in the future given its positioning and range of projects in one of the most promising market spaces for investors over coming years.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

SPWR also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems, as well as utility-scale photovoltaic power plants. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) recently announced the new mySunPower™ app, the company’s new experience for homeowners to review and manage their energy generation, consumption, and battery storage settings from a mobile device.

According to the release, the new mySunPower app for monitoring will be available for download for SunPower Equinox® customers on Feb. 16 on the Apple App Store and Google Play and will be available to all of SunPower’s 285,000 monitoring customers by spring 2021.

And the stock has been acting well over recent days, up something like 5% in that time. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) generated sales of $341.8M, according to information released in the company’s most recent quarterly financial report. That adds up to a sequential quarter-over-quarter growth rate of 24.4% on the top line. In addition, the company is battling some balance sheet hurdles, with cash levels struggling to keep up with current liabilities ($238.3M against $529.7M, respectively).