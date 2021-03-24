The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the U.S. Department of Treasury have a massive task ahead, and that is to distribute the Economic Impact Payments (EIP) to the needy Americans. To streamline service delivery, Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) and Liberty Tax have promised to offer tax return funds and direct stimulus payments through the prepaid cardholder accounts. The two parties hope that their efforts will make significant contributions to helping achieve equitable access to Americans in need.

The qualified new Liberty Tax customers are set to obtain a $15 bonus, 30% off tax prep fees, and an extra $15 credit for opting for the Netspend® Liberty Tax® Prepaid Mastercard® to receive their tax proceeds.

Kirkpatrick’s speaks out

The president of North America at Mastercard, Linda Kirkpatrick, admits that she knows why most Americans haven’t yet received the Economic Impact Payments. According to the official, the problem had to do with the failure to share payment information with the government. She added that some of the citizens had not filed their tax returns, leading o their exclusion.

Kirkpatrick says that her leadership will push more people to embrace the digital economy so that they can reap the wide-ranging benefits. The official asserts that they will remain committed to the new partnership as part of their commitment to improving the customer experience. He adds that the collaboration with Liberty tax is about resorting to the prepaid option to serve the persons in need.

New partnership deemed a progressive one

According to sources, the new partnership will enable Americans to enjoy the level of assistance they deserve and inspire those who haven’t yet received their payments. Americans who will visit the offices spared out across the country will receive the service they need to access the funds.

The CEO of Liberty Tax, Brent Turner, has spoken about how Liberty Tax has remained dedicated to serving customers through the global pandemic. According to him, working closely with IRS made it possible for them to receive their money. He applauds their business cooperation with MasterCard, outlining that it will make it possible for Americans to get the assistance they need.