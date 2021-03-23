The 5G future in the US is much clearer after US carriers T-Mobile Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), and AT&T (NYSE:T) held series of events last week on what, how, and when the latest 5G service will be available.

5G deployment in the US

The news comes at the back of the recent “C-Band Auction Points to Dramatic Shift in 5G,” during which the carriers won the RF radio spectrum to deploy for 5G. With the “mid-band” frequencies introduced with C-Band auction deployment, 5G will see enhanced speeds that the carriers initially promised. Last week’s analyst events offer details on how the carriers will deploy the C-Band spectrum.

Carriers share how they will deploy C-Band spectrum for 5G

For instance, Verizon shared its plan for the 160 MHz C-band spectrum it acquired during the auction. Already the company has started building the necessary cell towers and network infrastructure for the first 60 MHz of the C-Band spectrum, which they expect to be available as soon as the end of this year. However, deployment across the country is likely to spill to early next year. Interestingly, Verizon said that it has committed $10 billion in the next three years to develop its C-Band spectrum network.

On the other hand, T-Mobile indicated that it has a head start in its mid-band 5G stating that it is likely to sustain the advantage over time. The carrier acquired 27 MHZ of C-Band spectrum licenses during the auction, and its acquisitions are part of the B and C Block of C-band that will be available for use by the end of 2023. The company also explained how it deploys its 160 MHz of 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum, which it bought from Sprint.

AT&T said that it will deploy its 40 MHz by the end of this year, with a spill to 2020. The carrier is also extending its optical fiber, which it said can be vital for the wireless 5G network and direct-to-home fiber-based broadband services it offers.