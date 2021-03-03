The renewable energy movement is now an established mainstay in the developed world, with expectations boosted by the transition in Washington DC to the Biden administration, which has already pledged its commitment to the sustainable energy cause to the tune of roughly twice the real-dollar investment that went into the space program in the 1960’s.

In other words, if there’s a mission attached to this administration, it’s renewable energies. And the solar space is the heart of that theme.

And this dream is showing signs of becoming reality at a rapidly accelerating pace. A good example is the drama around California’s gambit to become 50% renewable powered over the next decade. PG&E committed to the goal of getting to 55% solar and renewables by 2031. Now, top brass analysts think CA can get there by 2025 or earlier.

In other words, it’s happening, and it’s happening faster than we thought possible even just a few years ago. And solar is going to be at the heart of this transition.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the most interesting names in the space, including: Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Green Stream Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:GSFI), and Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) bills itself as a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform.

The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped over 17 million microinverters, and more than 790,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in over 120 countries.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, officially launched Enphase Solar and Storage products on the Powur platform at the Powur 2021 Scale Up National Virtual Convention held on Feb. 20, 2021. Powur, a public benefit corporation and certified B-Corp, is ranked No. 938 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Companies.

“At Powur, we have a laser-like focus on delivering home energy solutions that can save homeowners money and lower their carbon footprint, and we are proud to add energy resilience with Enphase Storage,” said Jonathan Budd, CEO at Powur. “We have been impressed by the quality and performance of Enphase Solar products and adding Enphase Storage for a full plug-and-play solar-plus-storage solution makes perfect sense. There’s also no real comparison to the quality of the technical training delivered through Enphase University, which further reinforces how pro-installer Enphase is.”

It will be interesting to see if the stock can break out of its recent sideways action. Over the past week, the stock is net flat, and looking for something new to spark things.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) generated sales of $264.8M, according to information released in the company’s most recent quarterly financial report. That adds up to a sequential quarter-over-quarter growth rate of 48.4% on the top line. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($679.4M against $534M).

Green Stream Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:GSFI) has engineered a unique model that could shake up the solar marketplace. The Company targets commercial property owners with a surplus of rooftop or sky-facing square footage space for installation of photovoltaic systems to harness energy access at prices outcompeting local utility pricing.

GSFI uses solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) or equipment leasing arrangements with the property owners, and benefits from marginal efficiencies as well as various federal or state tax credits, regulatory agency rebates, and long-term revenue streams generated from the sale of the harnessed electricity.

Green Stream Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:GSFI) most recently announced the prepayment of a Convertible Promissory Note in favor of EMA Financial, LLC dated September 22, 2020, in the amount of $147K.

According to the release, on February 24, 2021, the Company made the payment of $147,000 as full and final payment of the Promissory Note which included all principal, interest and any prepayment fees associated with this Promissory Note; Accordingly, the parties have no further rights or obligations as to each other and the Registrant will have no obligations to issue securities to Quick Capital, LLC under this Promissory Note.

The stock has suffered a bit of late, with shares of GSFI taking a hit in recent action, down about -19% over the past week. Over the past month, shares of the stock have suffered from clear selling pressure, dropping by roughly -25%. However, this comes following a rally of as much as 900% since the holidays, so it may represent a welcome pullback for interested investors.

Green Stream Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:GSFI) has yet to begin booking revenues, but the company has put in place a fertile pathway to potential strong results in the future given its positioning and range of projects in one of the most promising market spaces for investors over coming years.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is one of the world’s largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development.

Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 49 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 5.6 GWp in over 20 countries across the world.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) most recently announced today the successful close of the Japan Green Infrastructure Fund. Canadian Solar will partner with Macquarie Advisory & Capital Solutions, the advisory and capital markets arm of the Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG). Macquarie is both the financial advisor and a minority investor in the Fund.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar, commented, “We are pleased to partner with Macquarie and other long-term investors to launch this new development fund. JGIF’s more dedicated capital pool will further boost our competitiveness in developing clean, sustainable and high-quality solar energy projects in Japan, leveraging our strong track record both as one of the largest solar developers in the country and as the sponsor of the Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund. Meanwhile, we expect to deliver attractive and stable returns to our long-term capital partners, including insurance companies and asset managers, who are searching for yield and looking to deploy capital to advance the clean energy transition.”

And the stock has been acting well over recent days, up something like 3% in that time. Over the past month, shares of the stock have suffered from clear selling pressure, dropping by roughly -14%. Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) generated sales of $914.4M, according to information released in the company’s most recent quarterly financial report. That adds up to a sequential quarter-over-quarter growth rate of 31.4% on the top line. In addition, the company is battling some balance sheet hurdles, with cash levels struggling to keep up with current liabilities ($1.5B against $3.2B, respectively).