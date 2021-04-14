You probably take it completely for granted – bottled water. But it’s Big Business.

The global bottled water market size is expected to reach USD 505.19 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

And leading brands like Nestle ADR (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Danone ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY), and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) are constantly scrambling to stay ahead of upstarts like Primo Water Corp (NYSE:PRMW) and Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ:WTER) as they strive for traction with an efficient production process and a lucky break on the distribution side of the equation.

With a well-marketed branding campaign, that’s all it might take to supplant billions in market positioning.

With that in mind, there’s one name that is just starting to emerge that should be on the radar in this space given its recent mounting catalysts and massive jump in distribution footprint, as well as its potential for expansion into higher margin markets: Greene Concepts (OTCMKTS:INKW), producers of the rapidly growing “Be Water” branded line of bottled water products.

The Artesian Advantage

Greene Concepts (OTCMKTS:INKW) has an inherent advantage as it gets rolling in this space: it hit a goldmine with the placement of its primary bottling facility.

In the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, the company can harvest a massive volume of all-natural artesian spring water, rich with minerals and electrolytes and a perfect 7.0 pH level to help the body maintain healthy regulation. Be Water also contains natural Calcium, Magnesium, and Iron, which contribute to overall health and vitality.

The plant was launching in March 2020 following 16 months of plant restoration (up to 192 million bottle capacity 8 million cases with current equipment) with room for additional capacity.

INKW then went on to purchase tracts of land surrounding the bottling plant to include seven production wells for unlimited water resource production capacity to include bottling and industrial water provision.

The Amazon Advantage

The other big edge that has emerged recently and helped to spark strong upside in Greene Concepts (OTCMKTS:INKW) shares is the company’s recent deal with Amazon to widen the Be Water distribution footprint to as many as 300 million new potential customers.

This started when the company secured placement approval on Amazon.com for Be Water and two new labels for placement in the rising $53 Billion Chinese market. It then went on to get negotiations underway to sell Be Water in India.

That was followed by the company’s finalization of an agreement with the U.S. government as a government vendor through the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and System for Award Management (SAM). Additionally, we received approval as a vendor through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide products during national emergencies.

As these distribution expansions continue, the brand value is shooting higher. If you comb through the company’s recent communications, you will also note that Be Water quick sold out once it hit the Amazon marketplace.

This is further confirmation that the brand is gaining strong traction with the company’s target market.

Most recently, this positive traction through accessibility was pushed further when the company announced a third way for the public to procure its line of BE WATERTM branded bottled water through the Amazon Fulfillment by Merchant (FBM) program. This new availability stream began April 9 and offers an additional way for consumers to buy the company’s 24-bottle cases of premium BE WATER artesian water from its Marion, North Carolina bottling plant.

Amy McNally, Greene Concepts’ VP of Marketing and Regulatory Affairs, notes, “It is with great joy that I announce another avenue for consumers to buy our great-tasting BE WATER bottled water brand. We found over the last two months that when used alone, Amazon FBA was not moving our product fast enough (see February 22, 2021 press release). We needed to establish additional ways to increase product distribution to our customers. After much testing and observation, we are satisfied that the April 1 launch of our BeWaterBeYou Shop Be Water page and the April 9 commencement of Amazon’s FBM program (see March 30, 2021 press release) meets this crucial availability need for our customers across the country.”

Expansion Potential

The final major point suggesting an edge for Greene Concepts (OTCMKTS:INKW) is its path to expansion into higher margin products, including CBD-infused beverages.

Last year, the company secured an agreement with SoluScience to create the new Happy Mellow beverage enhancer which it says will soon be selling on Amazon.

It also partnered with New World Health and Wellness to proliferate company sales in the CBD industry and offer healthier solutions to the public which will soon be selling on Amazon as well.

Furthermore, in a recent Q&A session, management from INKW noted that: “Because we are flexible and adaptable, we can create just about any beverage. On our drawing board is a 24 X 7 beverage line to support you at any time of the day. This offers different and separate beverage lines for sleep, focus, workout, workout recovery, hydrate, cleanse and adaptation. We are close to releasing our Be Hemp product line on Amazon with our partner New World Health and Wellness which offers six different hemp products containing 1,000 Mg of hemp, more than double that of most like products for improved effect and healing. Thanks to our current alliances to include: Lucky Soul (SOULTOX), America’s Finest CBD, New World Health and Wellness, Upstart Kombucha and SoluScience, we are greatly penetrating multiple markets while helping the world.”

…

This article is part of JournalTranscript.com Networks. Read the JournalTranscript.com Networks Disclaimer.