Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) will recruit 75,000 employees at its transportation and fulfillment centers to satisfy the growing demand from its customers.

It will hire new employees for its locations in Wisconsin, Washington, Arizona, Georgia, Colorado, California, Maryland, Kentucky, New Jersey, Minnesota, Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Illinois.

Employs over 1 million

The e-commerce giant plans to hire several employees at its warehouses to serve the customers during the pandemic. It added over 400,000 workers because of its increased demand for products from the customers. With this new hiring spree, the company now employs more than 1 million.

Average hourly wage of $17

The workers at Amazon will receive hourly pay of $17 besides qualifying for a $1,000 sign-on bonus. It also offers a $100 incentive to already vaccinated employees to get protection from coronavirus.

Walmart has more than 2 million employees on its roll. Amazon ranks second with just more than 1 million employees.

Amazon expects to hire 10,000 new employees in the UK by the end of this year to cater to growing online shopping. It will increase the workforce in the UK to 55,000 by inaugurating four new warehouses and one parcel center. The company will spend more than GBP10 million in three years to train 5,000 employees.

Faces complaints about the ill-treatment of employees

Amazon also received complaints in the previous years because of the ill-treatment of workers at its fulfillment centers.

The company forces its employees to stay on their feet for long hours besides working in untenable conditions. Drivers said they have to skip going to the toilets to deliver the packages to customers on time. They are forced to urinate in plastic bottles while serving the customers.

Amazon also prevented the unionization move in April 2021 at one of its fulfillment centers. They planned to join RWDSU or Department Store/ Wholesale/ Retail Union but do not have the required votes.

Amazon pushed back the allegations raised by the employees and said it offers an initial hourly wage of $15 besides health benefits.

In his letter to investors, Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, said the company needs to do many more its employees. He further said the company maintains a healthy relationship with its employees.