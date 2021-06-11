All For One Media Corp (OTCMKTS:AFOM) shares have started to find some interest in 2021 after being left-for-dead in 2020 following the indefinite suspension of one of the company’s initial major media projects, “Drama Drama”, which is the name of both a major motion picture and an all-girl musical group targeting the tween market.

The good news for the company is that the project got back on track this year, and the motion picture successfully opened across all major platforms this month, including iTunes, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Vudu, Fandango Now, Comcast, Cox, Spectrum, DirectTV, and Dish, among others.

According to reports online, the company was also able to successfully sell some of the related distribution rights (to Quiver Distribution), while retaining overall rights to the film as well as rights to all related music, merchandising, live concert performances, and additional related revenues.

However, as we understand it based on communications from the company over the past two years, Drama Drama, the major motion picture, is mostly a marketing vehicle for the launch of Drama Drama, the girl group.

The interesting value proposition right now for AFOM is the fact that the company isn’t current on its financials. However, given that one must assume the company is now starting to register rapidly growing sales and just launched its major media project, one should also probably assume that it is working hard behind the scenes to get current with all filings.

The Motion Picture

Is Drama Drama primed for success in its target market?

One sign that suggests so is the review of the motion picture in J-14, a magazine that Amazon ranks as #1 for tween girls. J14’s review called Drama Drama “our new movie musical obsession”. The review also compared the film to High School Musical, and added, “there’s no way you can watch without getting Drama Drama’s songs stuck in your head”.

Drama Drama tells the story of five high school girls from five very different cliques who must work together in order to run their school’s anti-bullying organization. The story unfolds as the girls strive to stay together and create music despite the day-to-day drama of teenage high school life.

From company materials, “Perfectly capturing the nuances of high school, Drama Drama, features original and infectious pop songs about topics such as peer pressure, unrequited love, and teen angst.”

The film stars Ana Golja, Zonta, Carlye Tamaren, Amelia DeMilo, and Michelle DeFraites.

The Big Picture

But, as noted above, AFOM is not tethered exclusively to the fate of the motion picture. Instead, it appears to be only in step one of a process of building a global tween brand that now already has a huge head start.

The company sees the film as is a “modern-day Grease” as well as “a 100-minute commercial to introduce the pop group Drama Drama, and at the same time, providing the company revenues from domestic and international box office, video on demand, soundtrack, music streaming, live performances, and merchandising.”

The tween demographic is estimated to account for at least $260 billion in US domestic annual sales. The stock has been dormant for a long period. But now that its major media project has finally launched, we would expect the path forward to be far more interesting, suggesting that AFOM is one to have on the radar this summer, especially as we get more clarification on the path forward for launching the Drama Drama brand beyond the motion picture.

…

