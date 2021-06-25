The current global chip shortage may continue posing challenges production of electric vehicles over an extended period. The matter could be resolved in 2023. However, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) expresses optimism. This semiconductor maker believes that it is rather unfortunate that the microchip supply crunch could impact the electric vehicle (E.V.) revolution adversely.

The challenge might persist

Intel’s chief executive Pat Gelsinger opines, “But while the industry has taken steps to address near term constraints it could still take a couple of years for the ecosystem to address shortages of foundry capacity, substrates and components.”

The official was speaking virtually at the Computex trade show in Taipei. The official believes that the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic has a lot to do with the shortage. The scourge frustrated both the manufacture of E.V.s and the co0nevbtional vehicles, according to the leader.

Is there any hope that the situation might change?

Back in March, the company spoke out its new investment plan to set up two new factories in Arizona In the quest to boost operations and increase production. Most of the analysts thought that the business expansion plans would help a lot towards addressing the demand for many years to come. Matters don’t seem to be playing out according to their speculations, considering that it might take two more years for the shortage issue to be addressed.

At the start of this month, Germany’s semiconductor maker Infineon gave its projects about a return to normalcy soon. It anticipated that the siltation could normalize in 2023.

Infineon’s chief operations officer Jochen Hanebeck has also spoken about the matter, outlining that 2022 might prove to be a difficult time.