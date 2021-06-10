On Tuesday, the Health Ministry of Israel said that cases of heart inflammation are reported in some young men who took the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) vaccine. However, Pfizer said it found no relationship between these heart inflammations cases found in Israel to its vaccine.

In its statement, Pfizer said it has thoroughly reviewed adverse events, and it reviews data regularly with the help of the Israeli Ministry of Health’s Vaccine Safety Department. Israel ministry’s statement said it found 275 cases of myocarditis among over 5 million vaccinated people from December 2020 to May 2021 in Israel.

According to the study conducted by health experts, the ones who got heart inflammation spent less than four days in health centers. The study also mentions a link between the second and myocarditis cases among men between 16 and 30. In fact, according to the study, myocarditis cases were more reported in men aged between 16 and 19 than in other age groups.

Other Studies

The United States’ advisory group Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggested further study of the link between myocarditis & mRNA vaccines like Pfizer & Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA). In a meeting held on the 24th of May, CDC said that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)’s data reported more cases of myocarditis or pericarditis in the 16 to 24.

However, the advisory group said that the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD)’s data did not report cases of myocarditis or pericarditis post-COVID-19 vaccination. Nine healthcare organizations are sources of VSD. The data from all these nine healthcare organizations are compared between the vaccinated populations & unvaccinated ones by the VSD.

According to Dr. Paul Offit, Vaccine Education Center’s director at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, kids should be vaccinated by their parents. He also said that the link between myocarditis and Covid vaccine is theoretical and is not proved yet.