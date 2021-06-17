Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL), a global know-how front-runner in the gathering, distribution, and administration of high quality, live video and related data in the transmission, law implementation, and defense marketplaces, proclaimed today that it obtained an order assessed in extra of $3.8 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for the source of handheld intellect, shadowing and investigation receiver expedients and accouterments. This signifies yet another order by U.S. armed forces for these ruggedize and lightweight receivers, which are intended to show the high-resolution, real-time video images conveyed by in-flight platforms.

Vislink’s mission-critical, ultra-low latency gear delivers transmission quality video to improve situational consciousness and develops strategic and working consequences in a range of applications. As a business leader, Vislink offers an extensive range of technical resolutions, comprising wireless cameras, satellite connections, airborne systems, microwave point-to-point, dominant obtain sites, and moveable schemes.

“We are privileged to endure to be selected by U.S. military forces to attend as a go-to source for best-in-class video performance know-how. Vislink’s lasting association with the Department of Defense is proof to the excellence of our wireless video communiqué solutions and the sustained vital essential for the real-time, protected video data distribution of actionable intellect,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink.

About Vislink, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specifying in gathering, distributing, and running high-quality, live video and related data from the scene of the deed to the watching screen. Vislink delivers solutions for the gathering of live news, sports, and entertaining events for the transmission markets. Vislink also supplies the shadowing and defense markets with real-time video intellect solutions using a diversity of custom-made broadcast products. The Vislink team also delivers expert and practical amenities applying a staff of knowledgeable specialists with decades of practical information and real-world knowledge to the parts of earthly microwave, satellite, fiber optic, shadowing, and wireless infrastructures systems to distribute a broad range of client resolutions.